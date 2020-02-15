Zion L. Williamson was the number one overall pick in the 2019 National Basketball Association (NBA) draft. The New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion with the hope that he would become the face of their franchise and help propel them to be a top contender for an NBA championship in the near future.
A wall mural in New Orleans showcases Zion with the caption, “Impossible alone...Possible together.” This caption is not only true for the New Orleans Pelicans, but every city and town in America. Yes, we are better together than we are apart!
Regardless of our backgrounds or the political climate of America, we are more powerful unified than we are separated by our differences. When unified, true love conquers hate, change becomes possible, families can be restored, and a future generation can see light at the end of the tunnel because this generation realized we are better together.
Unification is the basis of Paul’s writing in Philippians 2:1-4. Paul understood that the enemy knew division kept God’s people living in neutral without any tangible progress toward advancing kingdom work. He understood that if division won, people were left to their own interpretations of what God desired; people would replicate what they saw more than what they knew which could create a conflict with what they believed; and whatever a person replicated could create a false and fragile sense of truth.
Through Paul’s writings, he challenged the church at Philippi to reflect what they really knew about God over what they might have seen. This biblical passage is clear: Imitate Christ’s humility by looking out for one another. That premise is the essence of unity for Paul and the call of truth to each of us: We are better together even though we are not alike.
God’s love is open and available to each of us, and His love can change us if we choose to accept Him and allow Him access to our hearts which can positively impact our actions.
Whether our differences are denominational lines, political affiliations, socio-economic status, favorite sports team, or something else, those differences are not greater than God’s love and desire for each of us to have an authentic relationship with Him.
Today is our line in the sand, our moment of demarcation, this is it! Can we love more than we hate? Can we reflect and imitate what God calls us to be instead of what we hear from the pundits in life? The answer is simple ... yes, we can!
Undoubtedly, togetherness will take work. Unification is not as easy as it sounds because unity requires some reciprocity and true sacrifice of loving each other which is rooted in love for God.
Being unified does not mean we always will agree, but rather that we will work together with the understanding that God desires the best from each of us, including that we put forth our best effort. What really makes us better together?
Remember Christ had our back first
His unmatched sacrifice for each of us outweighs the sum of our personal shortcomings, sinful nature, and the divisions that separates us. Christ Jesus loved and continues to love us daily. He brought unity to the doorstep of each of our lives, and today He awaits us opening the door to our hearts. Paul says, “...If you have any encouragement from being united with Christ...” which essentially tells us that unity with others starts with understanding the unity we have in Christ. Knowing the sacrifice of Jesus giving His life at Calvary for the remission of our sins should give us courage to love, forgive, work together, and build a world with which Christ can be pleased.
Realize someone else invested in us
None of us are currently alone. Sadly, isolation and division might create the illusion of aloneness, but when we reflect on life, we can conclude that someone invested something to make us better. To not be presumptuous, all investments are not created equally; yet something can be taken away from the investment that can make us better and stronger in the long run. Paul is making an investment in the church at Philippi by challenging them to unify, and through unification: joy replaces judgment, peace triumphs over pain, and love creates a lasting legacy.
Embrace the power of WE
In doing so, unity becomes more than just a novelty. “We” is more powerful than “me” or “I” alone. The power of “we” means one can accept others’ thoughts, fears, pains, and dreams without being intimidated by differences. Sin made us foreign to God, strangers to God’s will and purpose for our lives. Despite sin being a separator between us and God, He loves us to life, and through Christ Jesus we are unified in Him. If we have received this unity and/ or desire it, then know it is available to anyone. Unification in Him should translate to unification with each other, including having the backs of all-not just some.
We are better together and we can change the world for His glory, together!
The Rev. Andre Bradley is pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church.
