Throughout the sacred texts of every religious tradition, human beings are charged with the responsibility of protecting the treasures of diversity for the sake of building community.
In the Hebrew Bible, creatures of all kinds — including us! — are tasked with caring for one another amid their differences. In Exodus, laws are given to help the people create a community in which everyone is safe.
In the dangerous words of the prophets, the people are assigned the work of justice, care-giving, inclusion, welcoming the stranger, and embracing one another.
The Christian Gospels continue that motif, but simplify it. When Jesus is asked which of all the commandments is the greatest, he says this in paraphrase: Love God. Love self. Love neighbor.
In case you thought Christianity held the monopoly on the mandate to love, the central theme that true community requires acceptance and honor amid difference shines bright in all of the world’s oldest enduring religious traditions.
What a powerful message this is for our current context. In a culture of fear, a community of suspicion, and a world marked by violence, sickness, and death, people of every faith are called to be agents of peace, living under the risky vocation of making authentic community out of a people with contrasting commitments, values, principles, and beliefs.
This is the work of hospitality, which is the holding of space for others not despite but because of our differences that for far too long have been sources of exclusion and oppression.
This doesn’t mean that we must not be different or that we must abandon our firmly-held, deeply-cherished beliefs. It is about understanding, which begins when we stretch to see beyond our differences; when we are, at last, able to see ourselves in “the other” and “the other” in ourselves.
The problem is that so many of us believe that accepting one another, especially those who are radically different from ourselves, means accepting what another believes, which we think threatens our resolve and undermines what we believe, leaving us feeling unfaithful, unprincipled and adrift in the raging seas of religious and political relativism.
We have been taught that if our minds are open, our principles will fall out.
Openness feels dangerous. Rather than subject ourselves to one of our greatest anxieties — change — we instead grab more tightly to our long-held beliefs, and vilify those who believe otherwise.
This, we think, is an act of faithfulness, a command of God. In truth, it is a function of fear and has nothing to do with God.
I want to offer an alternative way of thinking.
There is deep division in the nation.
It is political, religious, ethical, and, for some, personal in nature. It is not all bad, mind you. Generative, creative, and redemptive things are often born out of chaos, confusion, and conflict. Not to worry.
But, we cannot sit idly by either.
The job is ours to change the course of the conversation and, thus, the community in which we find ourselves.
I do not encourage mutual agreement. Nor do I propose to eradicate conflict.
Peace at any cost is no real peace at all. Neither, however, do I support vengeance, mean-spiritedness, name-calling, blaming, or scapegoating.
We are charged with sharing space — the land, a conversation, our community, the world — and we are tasked to do so amid our political differences, our religious diversity, our moral disparity, and our personal distinctions.
Refusing to engage with or attempting to rid ourselves of those who think, believe, act, love, vote, or worship differently than we do is among the least responsible, least mature, least godly things we could ever do.
Never fear! It is not too late to change course. There is one thing you can do that will cost you nothing, but will mean everything to creating a community where all are welcome and where everyone matters, including you.
One thing in these darkening days can change so much and end the frenzy.
Respect.
We teach our children to respect us, which sometimes means “fear us.”
We inform our employees to respect us, which often means, “accept our controlling ways.”
We want our spouses to respect us, which occasionally means “let me do what I want when I want.”
We ask our friends to respect us, which usually means “don’t ask me the hard questions and expect me to change.”
Which makes me wonder: Do we know what respect means?
The old Rabbi asks: “How can we know when the night has ended?” The confounded young students can’t figure it out, so they begin to argue with one another.
The Teacher speaks: “When you look into the eyes of another human being and see a brother or a sister, then you will know that the night has ended and the day has begun.”
Whether you like it or not, we are all in this together.
Don’t worry about being right; after all, you could be wrong.
Who cares?
Look kindly and softly into each other’s eyes.
Honor the fact that we all struggle.
Respect each other, if for no other reason, because we are sisters and brothers and bearers of God, who goes by a million, million names.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
