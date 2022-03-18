“Celtgrass” quartet We Banjo 3 will return to Owensboro at 7 p.m. tonight at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Since debuting in the United States in 2012 with their first record “Roots of the Banjo Tree,” the group originally from Galway, Ireland and based out of Nashville has become a favorite at the ROMP Festival while also showcasing their talents at festivals like MerleFest in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California and Wintergrass in Bellevue, Washington.
The group also got the chance to perform for President Barack Obama at the “Friends of Ireland” luncheon in Washington, D.C. in 2016.
Tickets are still available at bluegrasshall.org.
Per Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, no COVID-19 restrictions will be in place for this concert.
