In the first month of COVID back in 2020, Kentucky lost 294,900 jobs — 15% of the workforce.
They were slow to come back.
But for the past year or so, the jobs have been there.
But the number of workers hasn’t.
State officials say an aging workforce, lack of affordable child care and substance abuse are three of the biggest reasons.
Charles Aull, executive director of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Center for Policy and Research, recently discussed the issue with the state’s Interim Joint Committee on Economic Development and Workforce Investment.
According to the Legislative Research Commission, he told them that Kentucky should focus on attracting more workers, optimizing the homegrown workforce, continuing to make Kentucky more tax competitive and reducing opioid use disorder. He also recommended increasing re-entry support for previously incarcerated Kentuckians and developing a statewide strategy to optimize underutilized talent among refugees and immigrants along with people with disabilities.
Aull said some research estimates that 55,000 people are not in the workforce because of opioids.
Rep. Kevin Jackson, a Bowling Green Republican, said his district competes with Tennessee for employees.
“Could you give me your explanation of why Tennessee grew at a rate four times of Kentucky as far as workforce levels?” he asked, according to the LRC.
Aull said Tennessee is more tax competitive since the state doesn’t have an income tax.
Tennessee also has a large tourism industry.
Sen. Reginald Thomas, a Lexington Democrat, said he thinks raising the minimum wage would increase workforce participation.
“If you look at the top 10 states that have a higher workforce, you will find that most of them, not all of them, but most of them, have a higher minimum wage than $7.25 an hour,’ he said, according to the LRC.
Aull said most employers have already increased wages due to market demand. The youngest baby boomers will be 59 by the end of the year. And most of them will be retiring in the next decade. It’s not going to be an easy problem to solve.
But we’ve been warned about this for decades.
We just chose not to think about it.
