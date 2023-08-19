After pulling into the parking space, I sat for a moment, listening to the radio and peering out the window.
I noticed movement beneath the bushes just a few feet away.
Suddenly, two squirrels came racing out and high-tailed it across the lawn.
They circled around, ran up a nearby tree, scurried back down, across the lawn again, up another tree, down again, and repeated the process before disappearing somewhere in the leafy branches above.
They were going nowhere, fast.
Sorta like watching hamsters on a wheel. Busy and determined, yet not making progress. At all.
The little fellas wear themselves out and get nowhere.
I know I do the same. Sometimes it feels like I am running in circles, trying hard to make life’s puzzle pieces fall into place, but to no avail. I simply can’t do it. But, then again, I was never supposed to.
I have written before how a surrendered life in Christ is an altogether different life. However, I feel the need to clarify. A surrendered heart is the first step. A surrendered will must follow.
When we attempt to maintain control of particular parts of our lives after subsequently relinquishing control to God, it just doesn’t work so well. He leads, we follow. It’s not the other way around.
There is a picture hanging above my staircase. It is Jesus, the Good Shepherd. He holds a shepherd’s staff in His hand. The symbolism does not escape me.
Every time I descend my stairs, if I look up, I am reminded.
He will lead me.
I am supposed to follow.
It is not a difficult concept. But, oh sometimes I make it so.
Thankfully, when I do go astray, He re-directs.
The extent to which He uses the staff is typically up to me. If I am at a place of surrender, I just need to hear His still, small voice. If I am not dwelling there, it requires more. Obedience is preferred, and best. Unfortunately, it is not always reality, and I have suffered the consequences.
Interestingly, as I sat in my car that particular afternoon, watching the squirrels wear themselves out, the tune I was listening to held a timely message. Perhaps it was God’s way of telling me something.
Here’s a few lines from the song, by Patrick Mayberry, that caught my attention.
“Lead on, Good Shepherd
I’ll follow all my days
There ain’t nothing sweeter
Than to watch You make a way”
Is there ever a time when God does not lead well? Is there ever a time when He does not have our best interest in mind?
No. And no.
I think perhaps where we get into trouble, at least where I get into trouble, is lack of patience and lack of trust, both of which lead to disobedience.
I must check myself, though, in order to check in with Him. And do you know what I have learned?
He does not always tell me what I want to know.
I want details.
I want a road map.
I want to know where I am going and how long it’s going to take to get there.
I want to know the plan.
Too often I am His petulant child.
He’s taking me somewhere and I’m whining along the way.
But, I must consider the wisdom of His Word.
In the book of Genesis, we can read the story of Abraham leaving his home and heading to another land. He gathered his family and all of his possessions and went. God told him, “…go to the land I will show you.”
Did you catch that? God said, “will show you,” which, I think, means Abraham didn’t know exactly where he was going. Yet, he went. His faith was just that great. His confidence in his God was just that strong.
When I am spinning my wheels, running in circles, and getting nowhere fast, a radical shift in perspective is needed.
Like Abraham, walking in confident courage is where I want to dwell.
Just because I don’t know exactly where I am going, does not mean I won’t get there.
He knows.
He leads.
And there “ain’t nothing sweeter” than to watch Him make a way.
