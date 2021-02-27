Living in a small-ish city near the crossroads of the heartland of America, we who live in Owensboro/Daviess County and the surrounding region may not think of ourselves as a highly diverse people.
But we are.
When it comes to the many and varied ways that people can be diverse (such as race, ethnicity, culture, gender, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, age, disability, and religion, to name a few), no two of us are the same.
While it is easy to recognize these differences, we can’t understand the experiences of others, says Dr, Monnica T. Williams, associate professor at the University of Ottawa’s School of Psychology, without also recognizing the varying degrees of social stigma or privilege embedded in their identities.
Stigmatized identities, she says, are more likely to be met with disfavor and exclusion whereas privileged identities are connected with favor and respect.
As a result, discrimination on the basis of the identities mentioned above is both common and often prohibited by law. At an individual level, people have very little control as to which of these identities they possess.
Although some degree of change is possible, for the most part people are born with or socialized into their race, culture, gender, socio-economics, and sexual identity, and as such no one should be stigmatized or privileged on the basis of these identities alone.
Race and ethnicity are among the most highly stigmatized identity-types in American culture, and determine many features of life, such as where you live, to what kind of school you go, how much money you will make, whom you will marry, and if you are more likely to become incarcerated, and so on.
Although our culture places a high value on being non-discriminatory, individuals do react to others based on their presumed racial and ethnic identities.
Meanwhile, due to shifting fertility patterns, immigration, and globalization, our society is becoming ever more diverse. According to U.S. Census data, over half of young people under 21 are children of color, and most births are to ethno-racial babies.
That same census data reports that by 2044 non-Hispanic White people will be another minority group. So diversity is coming, whether we are ready or not.
The demographic shifts that are happening are seismic in nature and scope. Are we prepared? Will our spoken values of fairness match our implicit biases and explicit behaviors?
To answer these questions, first we must understand, as Dr. Williams argues, that there are several dimensions of diversity that impact our worldview.
First, awareness. In an attempt to raise awareness, most workplaces and educational institutions offer diversity and inclusion seminars and education programs. The rationale is that if we learn about diversity, we will appreciate it more and be less likely to harm or offend others by our biases, conscious or unconscious.
While there is noble intent and all organizations should receive this training, awareness is only the start; it is not enough to shift our consciousness. Also, and sadly, many diversity awareness programs fall short of their stated goals.
Second is tolerance, which is the level of ability that someone has to recognize and respect others’ values and differences. Being tolerant means accepting diversity and not expressing negative attitudes toward individuals who are different.
Discriminatory but tolerant people can rationalize that at the very least they aren’t harming others. Consider that the word “tolerate” implies that something is painful and harmful, even, but it must be endured.
Tolerance reinforces the idea that by just putting up with all this stressful diversity business, a person can build up immunity to it. This mentality moves us away from valuing others and is subtly destructive.
Next is celebration.
Perhaps you have attended an event aimed at celebrating diversity. There is food, ethnic music, traditional apparel, souvenirs, flags, and relics from other cultures.
While celebrating is far better than tolerating, it nonetheless oversimplifies and undervalues entire people-groups and cultures.
News of fraternities, in the name of “celebrating diversity,” have hosted “black-face” parties, and trick-or-treaters have appropriated whole cultures with their Halloween costumes. Simply “celebrating” does not move us closer to understanding one another.
Fourth, is leveraging diversity, which means learning what each person has to bring to the table and actively utilizing their specific skills, perspectives, and features in order to become more effective as a group, community, or entity.
When perceived this way, we learn to allow diversity in our environment to benefit us all.
Leveraging diversity recognizes that differences are not a threat, but are actually a valuable asset — a resource, not a liability. We are enriched by the diversity in our work environments and social networks.
Fifth, when we embrace diversity we not only recognize and truly appreciate differences, we are willing to immerse ourselves in places marked by these differences to experience all it has to offer.
Embracing diversity empowers us to meet others in a genuine moment of connection and spirit of caring. We become excited that that there is so much to learn, love, understand, and share with one another.
We can focus on human commonalities while simultaneously embracing differences in appearance, culture, values, and experiences.
Finally, and most importantly, we must demand diversity.
When we do we no longer imagine a world marked by sameness of culture, thought, and appearance. Those who demand diversity not only recognize, tolerate, celebrate, leverage, and embrace racial, ethnic, sexual, religious, and cultural differences, but they require it, and, as such, they unite together to rebel against homogeneity, for the sake of honoring what is holy and unique about each person, culture, and tradition.
There are some who are threatened by difference.
There are others who are enlightened by it.
You get to decide how you wish to treat others.
And that becomes yet another difference that we must recognize, tolerate, celebrate, leverage, embrace, and, yes, even demand.
You are unique.
Just like everyone else.
Let us not require sameness.
God doesn’t. Just look at us.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for seven funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.