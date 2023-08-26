In the summer of 1776, Thomas Jefferson wrote these words: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The founding fathers believed in a loose interpretation of “all men.”
Most Blacks were still enslaved.
But slowly, much too slowly, they were all finally included in “all men.”
Some of us want to limit rights to just people who look and think like us.
Should gay Americans be treated differently?
Should foreign-born Americans be treated differently?
What about those who belong to different political parties and have different philosophies?
How about non-Christians?
Do they have the same rights as Christians?
If America is to stand strong as a bastion of democracy, the answer has to be “yes” in all cases.
People of all colors and national origins.
As long as they don’t break the law, they all have the same “unalienable rights.”
The problems come when one group tries to change the laws to discriminate against the other.
I lived through the final years of segregation.
In fact, it was downright stupid.
Just a bunch of scared white people trying to hold onto a past that never should have been.
I remember the rebirth of the women’s movement and how they slowly won more rights.
We have to resist any movement — however well intended — to take us backwards.
How you define “make America great again” depends on who you are.
A Christian or a non-Christian.
To my eyes, America is great right now.
And we need to keep it that way.
