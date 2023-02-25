I was recently stopped in my car at the intersection of a street with little traffic. A man wearing a frayed, white farm coat and white painter’s pants walked down the street as his breath vaporized in the cold. As I turned onto the street and drove past, on the back of his coat were large black letters: ALONE AND INVISIBLE. He was homeless.

In my mind I argued with his declaration, as I thought of the men with signs who station themselves at busy corners asking for help. They are, I would guess, the exception. There exists, in Owensboro and everywhere, an army of homeless persons: young men with backpacks and no apparent destination; a woman alone at night; a man and woman with backpacks and a dog. We glimpse them here and there. What never occurred 10 years ago on the street where I live now happens every day: a person who is obviously homeless walks or rides a bicycle down the street.

Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.

