This seems timely after Monday night’s freezing rain.
Researchers at ValuePenguin said this week that winter weather caused an estimated $64.1 million in property damages in the United States in 2022.
And, the report said, Kentucky was the seventh hardest hit state with $275,000 in property damage.
• People are always asking where they can find food trucks.
The Lure Smoke Shack has solved that problem.
Starting Wednesday, it will be at The Lot, Fourth and Center streets, for lunch and dinner every Wednesday through Saturday.
• What are you getting your special someone for Valentine’s Day?
Scholaroo, an educational research company and website search engine, says jewelry is No. 1, followed by chocolates, flowers, gift cards and stuffed animals.
In Kentucky, the report says, we like chocolates best.
But people in Illinois and Tennessee prefer jewelry.
Utah and Colorado go for teddy bears.
• It’s the dreaded tax season.
The Kentucky Department of Revenue said this week that it will begin processing Kentucky returns on Monday.
Electronic individual income tax returns typically take four to six weeks to process, the agency said.
Taxpayers can check the status of their refund by visiting refund.ky.gov and entering their Social Security number and exact dollar amount of the expected refund.
The deadline to file this year is Tuesday, April 18, because of a holiday in the District of Columbia.
• Teachable, an online course platform, says young people in Kentucky aren’t very optimistic about their chances of earning a lot of money.
We ranked 40th on the optimism chart.
Our career average high, the report said, is $53,764 per year, compared to a national average of $65,206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.