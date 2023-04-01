The cost of weed control has become one of the largest expense-line items in the production budget for both corn and soybean. The investment is justified, as crops that become infested with weeds will yield poorly due to competition for sunlight, nutrients and water.

Weed control in corn is easier than soybeans. As part of the grass plant family, many soil-residual herbicides are available that are highly effective in suppressing broadleaf weed emergence, with no negative consequence to the corn. Beginning with a quality weed control program prior to planting is key to winter annual weed eradication. Following with sound soil-residual products soon after planting provides season-long weed control. Soybean weed control is more challenging. Being a broadleaf plant, it is subject to injury if it emerges too soon after certain types and rates of herbicide application have occurred to prepare the field for planting.

