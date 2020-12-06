The window to purchase seed for 2021 is open and I have had a few calls on learning more about the revised dicamba label restrictions before selecting that herbicide trait. Basically, every dicamba label restriction that was in place remains, but a few are now more restrictive.
Dr. Travis Legleiter, extension weed management specialist at the University of Kentucky Grain and Forage Center of Excellence prepared the following article on the use of dicamba products in post-emergence herbicide programs next year.
Xtendimax (Bayer), Engenia (BASF), and Tavium (Syngenta) herbicides are approved for use in DT (dicamba-tolerant) soybean. The three labels stayed largely unchanged from previous versions although crops outside of DT soybean and DT cotton have been removed from the labels.
Restrictions of nozzles, tank mixes, sprayer speed, boom height, wind speed, and temperature inversions remain the same as previous labels.
The restrictions that have changed are rate changes for Xtendimax burndowns, application cutoff date/growth stages, increases in buffer requirements, and the new requirements of a volatility reduction agent or buffer agent. Xtendimax can only be applied at a rate of 22 fl oz/a per application, regardless of application timing. Previous labels allowed up to 44 fl oz/a Xtendimax for preplant/burndown applications, but that rate is no longer labeled.
All three labels have a federal cutoff date of June 30 and no application can be made after that date. The Xtendimax label also indicates a cutoff soybean growth stage of R1, whereas the Tavium label has a soybean growth stage cutoff of V4.
In both cases whichever occurs first (date or growth stage) takes precedent. The Engenia label does not include a cutoff growth stage, thus June 30 is the cutoff for this product.
Downwind buffers have been extended from 110 feet in the previous labels to 240 feet in the new labels. Similar to previous labels these buffers can be included in directly adjacent roads, mowed grassy areas, corn fields, DT soybean fields, fields prepared for planting, and/or areas covered by a building. This buffer is not intended for the protection of dicamba sensitive crops. The label remains the same in that applications cannot be made if the wind is blowing towards a sensitive crop such as non-DT soybeans, tobacco, vineyards, or tomatoes.
The addition of a volatility reduction agent (VRA) or buffer agent is also required for all three labels in addition to drift reduction agents (DRA) that were required by previous labels. The list of approved VRA or buffers can be found on each respective product label website.
As in the past, dicamba specific training will still be required prior to the application of Xtendimax, Engenia, and/or Tavium. This training will be offered by the registrants and will largely be available online.
The additional restrictions bring some clarification to past issues of the previous dicamba labels, but the additional restrictions certainly do not make their application easier. The extension of the downwind buffer to 240 feet may cause havoc as many Kentucky fields are surrounded by trees and thus the buffers will have to be placed within the production field being sprayed.
While the distance is necessary to protect our natural resources and endangered species, 240 feet can add up to numerous acres very quickly. In some cases, the area will be large enough for applicators/farmers to question the feasibility of applying the product to a given field.
The message from University of Kentucky Weed Science continues to be that, the dicamba or glufosinate brand preference is much less important than the soil residual herbicide applied, pre and post! Anybody choosing to raise RR2Xtendflex or Enlist soybean who is dealing with Palmer amaranth or waterhemp must remain vigilant and apply robust preemergence herbicides.
Research supported by the Kentucky Soybean Board has shown that even with the flexibility of the RR2XtendFlex soybean platform the use of a residual herbicide with two to three effective sites of action is more influential on end-of-season waterhemp and Palmer control than the choice or sequence of post-emergence herbicides.
This message applies to all herbicide-tolerant soybean systems and will continue to be the message for these two troublesome weeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.