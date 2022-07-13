Welch: Mental health is vital to the success of students

Daviess County Public Schools is continuing their path in improving mental health services for students.
Rhonda Welch stepped into the role of District Mental Health Coordinator on July 1. Welch worked as a Student Assistance Coordinator for DCPS for six years before being named Lead Student Assistance Coordinator in 2021.
As the new Mental Health Coordinator, Welch will oversee DCPS’ mental health program and staff across assigned district locations.
“I will promote the mental health and wellness of students, assuming responsibility for leading mental health providers in the use of evidence-based interventions at the individual and group level for schools,” she said. “I will promote family engagement and coordinate resources and supports with community partners for the district. I will provide training for staff, participate in collaborative problem solving and consultation for school leaders and teachers.”
Welch said as it stands, she believes DCPS prioritizes the mental health of both students and staff in the district.
“This has been demonstrated with the increase in mental health support across the district by 120% over the last school year,” Welch said. “DCPS has 14 mental health professionals, in addition to our school counselors, available to students and staff each day.”
Not only has DCPS increased the staff support, but staff across the school district have been trained in trauma informed care and continue to use those skills as they continue to build awareness.
Welch said staff across the district are being trained in Youth Mental Health First Aid, taking the next step toward awareness and prevention. However, there are still some improvements she would like to see happen within the district.
“I would like to see the mental health support of the district, not only being responsive, but also focus more on prevention,” Welch said. “Having the ability to intervene and educate can reduce the risks associated with mental health. The increase in mental health support makes them possible.”
Mental health, especially in children, can affect a wide variety of everyday life. Welch said mental wellness impacts the whole child.
“Mental wellness is vital to the success of students in and out of the classroom,” she said. “Students spend a large portion of their day in our schools, therefore educators and school staff can often be the first time defense in identifying and linking students with services. Mental health education is also critical for students. This can assist each of them in being aware of their own mental health, developing coping skills, and to assist in reducing stigmas associated with mental health.”
The topic of mental health has been ongoing for many school districts and that includes DCPS.
“Mental health needs continue to rise and this is evident by the increase in the need we see not only in our schools, but in our communities,” Welch said. “Our mental health impacts our overall well-being. It determines the choices we make regarding our health and safety and sometimes the safety of others.”
Welch said it is critical to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and make it a topic to discuss for the health of children and families.
“We need to get to a point where we are able to discuss it as easily as we discuss physical health, so that individuals are willing to reach out for help,” she said. “Being able to identify the need for services and seeking services is what is necessary. Individuals need to have the ability to learn healthy coping skills to achieve overall wellness. I believe mental health wellness is vital to the health and safety of our students.”
When it comes to students’ mental health within schools, Welch would like for them to be able to have a voice in the approach DCPS takes.
“DCPS will continue to grow and change as the mental health needs continue to change,” she said. “We would like to form committees that allow for students to also have a chance to voice their opinions and needs regarding mental health and other needs they see for themselves and their peers.”
