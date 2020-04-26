Gregory C. Longtine, first vice president and investment officer with Wells Fargo Advisors, has been named a member of its Premier Advisor Program.
The Premier Advisor distinction is “held by a select group of financial advisors as measured by completion of education components, business production and professionalism,” a news release says. “Additional criteria, including length of service, may also be used to determine recipients.”
Longtine has been with Wells Fargo Advisors for 22 years and has 34 years of experience in the financial services industry.
He has a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Madison, Wisconsin, and lives in Calhoun.
And Gordon Wilkerson, a financial advisor with Owensboro Wells Fargo Advisors, has been named assistant vice president — investment officer.
Wilkerson has been with Wells Fargo Advisors for six years and has more than 30 years’ experience working in the Owensboro business community.
He has a bachelor’s degree in business from Brescia University and is a member of the Owensboro Estate Planning Council.
