Wendell Foster announced Wednesday the appointment of its CEO, Doug Hoyt, as chairperson for LeadingAge Kentucky’s Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) Committee.
Hoyt will also serve on the Board of Directors of LeadingAge Kentucky.
LeadingAge is the premier trade organization for individuals who receive long-term services and support. These include, but are not limited to, health care facilities, assisted living, housing and service programs for the elderly and the disabled. The I/DD Committee specifically focuses on advocacy for people with disabilities and the organizations that support them.
Hoyt explained that the ICF model accommodates and addresses the needs of these individuals while fostering a homelike setting. The ICF makes it possible for individuals to reside within their respective communities safely and productively.
