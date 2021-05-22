Over these past months of pandemic, we could fill up our cars cheaply, but many of us felt like there was just nowhere to go.
The joy of getting out and just going somewhere may have seemed stilted and even tiresome.
However, a new spring is upon us, and soon summer will rule over us with its own demands and unrelenting heat. Maybe you are already enjoying the indulgence of a drive — to nowhere in particular. Wandering has its own unique rewards.
The next time that you travel down a county road or highway, take time to notice the crosses. You know the ones, the roadside memorials. Every cross represents a life that was lost, and lost very near that spot where the cross was erected.
Someone wanted that life to be remembered, to keep a reminder of that person’s life visible to all who passed by. It’s a tender tribute, even melancholy, in its quiet way of remembering.
For the relentless grip of grief moves us to remember, and knowing that others also remember those we have loved and have lost becomes more important.
A person of Christian Faith also remembers another life when we see the crosses by the side of the road. We remember Jesus of Nazareth, who spent His 33 years on earth, ministering, teaching, healing, and then, finally, arrested, tortured, and executed for who He was.
Then, He rose Himself from death, spent weeks after that appearing to many. Yet, even after that, if no one remembered Him beyond that first century generation, what would we know of Him now?
By divine providence, however, that was not to be.
People, real people not so different from ourselves, did take notice, did remember. Real, original, and wholly unique people did remember, and they acted on those memories.
They were not pious characters in fairy tales and legends, but real people.
We call them saints.
So … who are “the saints,” and where did this concept of even proclaiming someone as a “saint” come from?
In the broad sense, ALL who now enjoy the presence of God, in what we call heaven, are saints. Every person, every one of us, is called to be one of this multitude, as we are among the billions of souls that have passed through this world.
In a more restricted sense, a saint is a person, who by heroic virtue and noticeable witness to God has been officially recognized by the Catholic Church, and put on a list called the canon of Saints.
In the simplest of terms, it is a sort of heavenly Hall of Fame. It is recognition of heroic and yet, often ordinary people, who lived in extraordinary ways for the sake of their Faith.
Catholics believe that these souls are now with God, are still very much alive with their Creator, and all the other “saints.” This includes not only those whose names we remember, but also the multitude of those who have died, and are long since forgotten by all but the Divine, and their loved ones who are with them.
They are part of what is referred to in the Nicene Creed as the “communion of saints.”
The word “saint” is derived from the Latin, sancti or sanctus, “one who is holy.” The early Christians called their brothers and sisters who died in the grace of Christ, “saints.”
In the latter part of the 1st century, as the Roman Empire began vigorous religious persecution of Christians, those who were slain for their Faith came to be called martyrs, from the Greek, martyrion, meaning “witness.”
A way to honor those martyrs was to visit the places where they died or were buried, much as we might visit military battle sites and cemeteries today. Soon, the anniversary of the death of a martyr was remembered by a liturgy held at the burial or execution site.
After the persecutions finally ended, the veneration of the martyrs and other holy people increased.
This was a practice of everyday people, a grassroots movement, and was not imposed by religious authority. People of Faith came to these sites and prayed for strength, and asked the martyrs / saints to pray for them and with them.
This practice still thrives in the Catholic Faith. Prayers of intercession are common among all Christians, as we often are asked to pray for others and to include the needs of others in our daily prayers. We believe that those in heaven are still very much alive with Christ, and that their prayers for us are not ignored.
You might guess what happened as a result of this “devotion,” this collective remembrance of these holy people. Shrines, and eventually, great churches were built.
Think of St. Paul Outside the Walls, the great church in Rome on the site of Paul’s beheading, and St Peter’s Basilica, the largest church on earth, built on the very bones of Peter.
“The blood shed by the martyrs is the seed from which the Church will grow,” were the words of Tertullian, the North African churchman, in about 200 A.D.
A growing list of names were added to the canon (list), and by 600 A.D., Pope Gregory the Great initiated a liturgical calendar with designated feast days in honor of Saints, placed on or near the anniversary of their deaths. These lives were not forgotten. They were remembered, and the canon is still regularly added to, to this very day.
There were more Christian martyrs in the 20th century than in all past centuries combined. At a time when we seem to have fewer heroes among us, we still know greatness when we see it ourselves, up close.
There is an innate human desire to identify with greatness. This is part of the basic rationale for devotion to the Saints.
They embody for us the challenges to our Faith, in our own time and place. They are alive with God, and they praise God with their prayers for us. Whether they are saints with a small “s” or a capital “S,” they remember us in the presence of God.
Catholic Christians are not to adore anyone, but God. We do, however, venerate and honor those who have “gone before us, marked with the sign of Faith.”
So, when you see the crosses by the side of the road, remember the lives those crosses represent.
Catholics have a prayer for this, and as we pass a cemetery or a roadside memorial, it is good to pray, “Eternal rest, grant unto them, oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls, and all the souls, of the faithful departed, rest in peace.”
Such remembering is central to the Christian tradition, and to the human one.
Debi Hopkins has a BA in Pastoral Ministry from Brescia University and a Master of Theological Studies from St Meinrad. She is currently the director of religious education at St. Martin Catholic Church in Rome.
