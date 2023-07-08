Still haven’t found your favorite donut shop?
Well, there’s a new store coming.
Parlor Donuts, a chain founded in Evansville in 2019, says on its website that an Owensboro location is coming soon.
We’re among more than 40 cities in the rapidly growing chain’s plans.
They specialize in layered donuts — and, of course, coffee.
• Speaking of food, Nation’s Restaurant News has published its list of the Top 10 restaurant chains based on sales.
McDonald’s is still No. 1.
It’s followed by Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Dunkin’, Burger King, Subway, Chipotle and Domino’s.
• Ashley Webb started Joys Cooking Classes and More, 3811 Kentucky 54, in November 2019.
Last year, she branched out from cooking classes and added another business — “Joy-Full Meal Prep” — to her offerings.
Now, Webb has added the Kentucky 54 Wheatgrass Juice Bar to her growing empire.
• Some things you may not know about Kentucky’s agricultural community.
There are more than 200 farms in Kentucky raising alpacas, according to the Kentucky Agriculture Department.
And the state has more than 125 commercial cut flower operations.
The market value of those flowers is about $700,000 a year.
• FINN.com says Kentucky ranks ninth among states with the highest projected insurance premiums this year.
Florida is the highest at $4,813.
