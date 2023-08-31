Local healthcare professionals Cathy Bland, Alisha Lantrip and Tonya Woods decided to open their own business — Building Blocks Therapy Clinic — after working for years for an early intervention program.
“We worked together and all of us have lots of experience working with kids,” said Bland, the clinic’s office manager. “... We were doing a lot of different things (and) we saw the need for intervention for
The trio opened the business in August 2019 in a vacant space off Harvard Drive and remodeled the facility from head-to-toe with their husbands to offer occupational, physical and speech therapy services for newborns through teens.
Woods, a speech therapist, said the clinic “just got to the point where we were feeling that (the business) was gonna start shooting up” when COVID-19 in 2020 halted in-person gatherings — just months after the grand opening.
But the group stayed persistent and were dedicated to providing services as best they could through telehealth, albeit with some learning curves.
“We’d never done telehealth therapy (before). (We were wondering) how do you get quality health through telehealth, especially with PT,” said Lantrip, who specializes in the physical therapy sector.
“(For speech), we had a couple of older kids (where) it was easy because you could show a picture and work on a sound. But with toddlers, it’s play-based to work on language,” Woods said.
The three owners were able to sustain operations through “lots of meetings” and researching different resources, platforms and finding insurance companies that covered telehealth services among other troubleshooting efforts and the therapy itself.
“We were really happy that we survived, because a lot of small businesses hadn’t,” Bland said. “We accessed anything we could access that was available. … Any of the grants or anything we were able to get (helped us) stay afloat.”
Woods said the business kept going due to the group’s strong-willed attitudes.
“We’re also very stubborn women who put literally skin, sweat (and) some blood into this building,” she said. “... We were not giving this up unless someone came and dragged us out.”
When patients were able to return to the clinic in a more normal capacity, the group began to hit their stride while building relationships with both the children and their loved ones.
“It helped that (the) families know us; not only by word-of-mouth, but … we really try to make them feel like they’re a part of our family,” Woods said. “Kids will come and get (Cathy) (asking), ‘Ms. Cathy, come play with me;’ and she leaves what she’s doing in her office and will sit down on the floor and play with these kids. ... That’s just us.”
The clinic serves families in Daviess, Hancock and Ohio counties and also provides in-home visits through Green River District Home Health.
One of the main objectives is making the space feel like a second home for everyone involved in the treatment process.
“We want it to be a fun and inviting place where they’re not scared to walk in,” Lantrip said. “Our kids typically … have a bunch of doctors appointments and don’t enjoy those visits. We don’t want them to think that when they come here.”
Bland feels opening the clinic has continued to fill a need in the community and the nearby counties more than before.
“There’s so many children that need services; and after COVID, to be honest, there’s more children,” she said. “Everyone was isolated. They didn’t learn (how) to play with other children. They didn’t learn to get out of the house because their whole life has been COVID.”
Growth has continued with both patients on the caseload and therapists at the clinic, though Lantrip said the latter is still in high demand.
“We have a shortage of therapists, not kids,” she said. “We need more and more pediatric therapists because the waitlist is just crazy.”
The group has maintained a positive reputation through the years in their prior work and having families actively seeking them out, Woods said.
“It’s more word-of-mouth, and I think we’re all very proud of that,” she said. “I think it’s probably what I’m most proud of is that they call us and ask specifically for us.
“... When the kids come in and their families come in, they know they’re going to be treated with respect, with love and we’re going to help them as much as we can,” Woods said.
As with any profession, there are tough days from time to time, but impacting lives remains the goal.
“My ‘why’ for this job is when a parent texts me and says, ‘He told me he loved me,’ ” Woods said. “It does sound corny, but it is the truth.”
“I think we really have made a difference with not only the children, but a lot of times with the families,” Bland said. “We can contribute to helping them to be able to have different lives, and be able to get resources, or their kids are doing better. It’s always measured in little tiny baby steps.
“We’re proud of what we’re doing … and we’re proud of each other,” she said.
