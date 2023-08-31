OWENWS-08-31-23 BUILDING BLOCKS

Tonya Woods, from left, Cathy Bland and Alisha Lantrip stand together Wednesday at Building Blocks Therapy Clinic in Owensboro.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Local healthcare professionals Cathy Bland, Alisha Lantrip and Tonya Woods decided to open their own business — Building Blocks Therapy Clinic — after working for years for an early intervention program.

“We worked together and all of us have lots of experience working with kids,” said Bland, the clinic’s office manager. “... We were doing a lot of different things (and) we saw the need for intervention for

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.