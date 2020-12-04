Dennis Jewett believes the Kentucky Wesleyan Singers presentation of the annual Festival of Lessons & Carols is important especially this year because most other community choral performances have been canceled due to the pandemic.
This year’s event will be its 10th and unique in that it will be presented virtually beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 on Facebook Premiere, which will be a first. The performance was recorded and filmed in November at St. Stephen Cathedral, with adjunct professor of music at KWC and director of music at the cathedral James Wells providing accompaniment. Paula Humphreys, KWC adjunct professor of music, is the guest artist.
Lessons & Carols is a centuries-old, international tradition that began in the late 1880s in England. The event became a renowned Christmas Eve tradition at Kings College, Cambridge, in 1918, and it is broadcast worldwide every year. It involves weaving scripture readings and carols together to tell the story of the birth of Christ.
Jewett, associate professor of music at Kentucky Wesleyan College, said students have been rehearsing for this performance for months, and that they figured out a way to safely perform together and pre-record it so the community could have at least one Christmas performance to enjoy.
“We are excited to get a chance to put something together,” he said. “It will be different, but it’s important in this time that is so difficult for us emotionally. The students themselves need to not just feel like everything is lost.”
This would have been the 80th straight year “The Messiah” would have been performed by the Owensboro Choral Society, and the Kentucky Youth Chorale also had to cancel a performance because of COVID-19. Many local schools from elementary to colleges aren’t able to have public Christmas concerts, either, Jewett said.
The public is in need of some holiday cheer, he said.
“We are missing all of that, and hoping that this will be at least one concert we get to see this year,” he said.
The performance will first be aired on Friday, but it will be available throughout the weekend. It will also be broadcast on the KWC radio station 90.3 FM several times through Christmas.
The performance is free, but the college is asking for donations, which can be made via a link after the performance, which will be broadcast at facebook.com/kywesleyan.
For more information visit kwc.edu/lessonsandcarols.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
