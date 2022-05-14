The “Urban Cowboy” days of the early 1980s and the “Achy Breaky Heart” days of the early 1990s — the glory days for western wear — are gone.
But FashionBeans.com said last fall, “For fall/winter 2021, the reemergence of cowboy looks, leathers and plenty of denim are abound.”
Sondra Perez, owner of Rustic Roots Western Apparel, 3601 Frederica St., agrees.
“We opened April 16,” she said. “And we’re doing good. We have well over 300 pairs of boots — women’s, men’s, kids’ — in stock.”
Television shows such as “Yellowstone” have added to the appeal of western wear, Perez said.
Then, there’s ROMP, the big bluegrass festival coming up in June, and “a lot of young ladies do rodeo here,” she said.
Perez’s husband, Juan Perez, who owns Perez Brick, Block and Stone, has family in Mexico.
“We have a pretty large Hispanic community here,” she said. “They wear boots, hats and western wear for social occasions.”
Perez said she’s been a fan of western wear since she was a child.
“I liked western boots when I was a little girl,” she said. “My husband is a big western movie fan.”
Perez said she’s been thinking about the store for three or four years.
“I was a medical assistant and interpreter for 11 years,” she said. “I lost my job indirectly because of COVID. My husband said I should go ahead and open the store. Now I get to spend more time with my seven children and be my own boss.”
She’s assisted by Samantha McDuffie, her cousin, and Dakkoria Baker.
Perez said hats and boots are the biggest sellers.
“White canvas hats are big for the summer,” she said. “The bands help hold back sweat.”
The store also offers boutique clothes for women.
“A lot of our clothes and boots are made in Mexico,” Perez said. “We go back and forth several times a year.”
She said she likes to hear feedback from customers.
“I want to hear what people want us to carry,” Perez said. “We’re getting in more ‘Yellowstone’ merchandise soon.”
Store hours are 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
