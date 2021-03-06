We’ve all heard the phrase “You find what you are looking for.” This phrase rings true in marriage.
Looking for good grows affection. Looking for the bad can turn toxic. Thriving couples are grateful for one another. Spouses in crisis are usually absolute experts in seeing the faults of one another.
Even when couples aren’t in crisis, it’s easy to fall into a pattern of seeing each other in a negative light. And once the negative thinking train leaves the station, it’s hard to get on a different track.
I remember a time when my thinking shifted to negative with my husband Brad. I started seeing everything I didn’t like. Even the way he drank coffee got on my nerves. In our marriages and life, we find what we are looking for. If we focus in on the good, we will find it. Unfortunately, if we focus on the bad, we will find it, too.
So, how do we find the good in our spouse? We do it with gratitude. Scripture tells us to be thankful about everything (1Thessalonians 5:18) and to complain about nothing (Philippians 2:14). We are told that, if anything is excellent or praiseworthy, dwell on those things. (Philippians 4:8). Applying these passages to your spouse will change what you see.
That morning when the way Brad drank coffee bothered me, I knew I was in a bad place. I went outside and got alone with the Lord. I felt led to write him a letter telling him everything I loved about him. And guess what? My perception completely changed. I actually liked him again. Gratitude is that powerful.
Brad, like virtually every husband, has good traits and bad ones. He can be scattered, snappy, distant, over-committed, messy and inconsistent. He can also be spontaneous, funny, creative, hard-working and romantic. Whether I enjoy Brad or not depends on which list of adjectives I choose to focus on.
So, how do you view your spouse? Are your thoughts dominated by the positive or by the negative? Do you look for the good and point it out? Do you instinctively give input on what you wish were different?
I want to challenge you to an exercise we do at Grace Marriage called “The Eye Exam.” Take 10 minutes and write down everything you love about your spouse. Break it down into categories of character, talents, personality, work ethic and appearance.
Also, think back to when you dated. What made you decide that you wanted to spend the rest of your life with this person? Write that down as well.
Then, read what you wrote and share why you wrote it with your spouse. Regularly doing this exercise will help keep you motivated and give you a positive outlook toward your spouse and your marriage.
If you want to get on a path of intentionality and growth in your marriage, join us at gracemarriageathome.com. It provides an ongoing structure to keep investing in your marriage and bringing life to it.
Remember, everything takes ongoing attention to thrive — this includes your marriage.
