Andy and Lisa’s life became more and more complex.
Lisa’s job selling life insurance was demanding and stressful. Her boss micro-managed her, and nothing she did seemed to be enough.
Andy was worried about the family’s finances and was having some tightness in his chest. He wasn’t sure whether it was physical or stress related. He worried about it daily — especially when he would hear of someone else having a heart attack.
Both Andy and Lisa were dominated by their personal trials. Plus, life was busy — children, work, errands, keeping up the house…. there always seemed more to do than time to do it.
By the time the homework was done and the kids went to bed, both of them checked out by looking at their phones or watching a show before they went to bed.
Lisa didn’t feel close to Andy and would occasionally unload her frustrations. Andy would do better for a few weeks, but then they’d settle back into their busy routine.
After a while, Lisa quit complaining. Andy felt like their marriage was OK.
Lisa didn’t.
After two years, she decided she shouldn’t be stuck in a lonely and boring life. She told Andy she had seen an attorney and had decided to get a divorce.
Andy was despondent and shocked. He didn’t want to lose Lisa. She received more texts, flowers, and non-sexual touch in those two weeks than she had received in the two years before.
Lisa wasn’t buying what he was selling. She saw it as a temporary and desperate attempt to get her back. She went through with the divorce, and their family tragically ended.
What happened to Andy and Lisa is all too common. Neither one of them intended to drift, and certainly, they didn’t set out to end their family.
The drift naturally occurs.
Closeness doesn’t.
To stay connected and grow a marriage — it takes intentionality. Focused listening. Purposeful sharing. Investing in the marriage. Setting times aside to really stay connected.
Be quick to listen. James 1:19.
Regularly, ask your spouse questions, both about the day-to-day and about big picture stuff. The better you know your spouse, the more effectively you can love your spouse.
Once a week, spend time asking your spouse these questions:
• What are you most excited about?
• What are you most worried about?
• How can I be most helpful to you this week?
• When can we spend undistracted time together this week?
• How can I pray for you?
Out of the overflow of the heart, the mouth speaks. Luke 6:45.
Share!!! Tell your spouse how you are doing. Don’t internalize struggles and try to work through them alone. It is dangerous. Andy and Lisa internalized their issues and lived emotionally disconnected from one another. This contributed to the death of their marriage.
Make a point every day to talk to your spouse about what went on and how you are doing.
Sow sparingly. Reap sparingly. Sow generously. Reap generously. 2 Corinthians 9:6.
Spend time together. Make your spouse a priority in your schedule. Put at least five hours of one-on-one undistracted time on the calendar each week.
Have fun together. If you are going to be married, you might as well enjoy it!
Brainstorm with your spouse, and put creative things on the calendar. Marriage is a great gig when you work together toward a common vision and intentionally enjoy one another.
Pursue Christ. Draw near to God, and He will draw near to you. James 4:8.
The closer you are to Christ, the more kind, gentle, patient, and joyful you will be. These are the fruit of the Spirit — they are not things you can produce. Pursue Christ. Be so full of His love, that it flows out of you onto others — including your spouse.
You can’t will yourself to behavioral consistency. You can only offer the grace, forgiveness, and love you have received to your spouse.
Jesus told us how the worries of the world and the deceitfulness of wealth can choke out the Word. When the Word gets choked out, guess what else gets choked out? The marriage! So, focus on relationship not productivity.
If you would like to join us in investing in your marriage, join us at grace
