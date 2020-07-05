Today’s topic: A couple of times I felt stupid.
The first story takes place a few years ago, when a coworker of mine here in Japan had finished his contract with the school and was moving back home to Afghanistan.
He was married with a few kids — all of them living together here — and he found himself in the process of changing jobs, changing countries, and relocating the whole family.
As if that weren’t a full plate, he was busy shopping for a device to produce off-the-grid power to take back home. He told me that the electricity grid in his hometown wasn’t especially reliable, so he wanted something to generate a little supplemental power.
Japan, by the way, sells just the thing for this. It’s a device about the size of a modest flag pole with a mini-wind turbine at the top and a solar panel angled off the side. These aren’t uncommon in Japan, used primarily to knock a little off the electricity bill but with the added bonus of helping a household scrape by in a power outage.
My friend was buying one of these and, I was surprised to learn, he was making elaborate plans to travel with it from Japan to Afghanistan.
Cue me looking stupid.
We were discussing his plan one day, and I offered some advice: “You should just move back to Afghanistan first, get the family settled in, and then order the generator from there. Have it shipped over, and that’ll be one less headache.”
What had to be explained to me next was Afghanistan’s system of bribery. To receive something as conspicuous as a solar/wind generator from an overseas supplier, the number of palms to grease would have made it strategically difficult and cost prohibitive.
And we’re not talking about some kind of Afghan mafia here. These are bribes paid to customs officials and any number of other workers along the way. Here’s a line from a 2012 UN report titled Corruption in Afghanistan: Recent Patterns and Trends: “In 2012, half of Afghan citizens paid a bribe while requesting a public service, and the total cost of bribes paid to public officials amounted to US$3.9 billion.”
Advice withdrawn.
Let’s move on to the second case of me being naive to the ways of the world.
I used to work as an assistant in the Applied Linguistics Department at St. Michael’s College in Vermont. When the time came for me to leave that job, a handful of my classmates applied to replace me. I’d get phone calls from them here and there to ask about the application process.
I’ll never forget one such call from a Syrian man who was a close friend of mine. “Justin,” he said, “on this job application, there’s a place for my address. Why do they want to know my address? Do I have to include it?”
The question seemed simple enough. “They need it for insurance, taxes… a bunch of stuff. It’s no big deal.”
The phrase “no big deal” must’ve sounded muffled, because that was the moment my foot entered my mouth.
That call took place in the spring of 2012, one year into the Syrian Civil War. My friend explained that in Syria, people make assumptions about which side of the conflict you’re on based on where you live. Sometimes, from nothing more than the province written on your license plate, fatal determinations are made about your politics. It was deeply ingrained in him to protect his personal info, and he was curious if there were hidden dangers in revealing an address in the U.S., too.
From his perspective, filling in an address couldn’t have been a bigger deal.
My mistakes in both cases weren’t really about lack of knowledge. There are too many things to know in this world to put everyone on the hook for all of them. My problem, I think, is that I offered flip advice based on the extremely narrow range of my experience.
These are international examples, but the moral holds locally. Who’s to say what it’s like to grow up in a neighborhood on the other side of the tracks, or to live behind the closed doors of a house just down the street? No one knows life outside the tiny sample size of what they’ve been through, you and me included.
How can we cope with not really understanding other people? For starters, we can hear them out 10 times as much as we advise them. We can extend more benefit of the doubt. We can realize that our own experiences may be equal parts important and irrelevant. At least that’s what I’ve learned being stupid.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
