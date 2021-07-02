For whatever reason, I was selected by the faculty of my undergraduate school, King College (now University) in Bristol, Tennessee, to do what one student each year was chosen to do: address the student body at the end of one’s college career.
The Senior Lecture, it was called.
When asked by my friends what topic I had chosen to talk about in my speech, I said, “You,” and laughed.
They laughed too, nervously.
They assumed — or hoped? — I was kidding.
I wasn’t.
But they wouldn’t know that until 10 a.m. on that Thursday morning in the spring of 1997 when I would deliver my remarks about not my friends exactly, but friendship.
Since childhood, I have been enamored with relationships — how they form, how they are maintained, how individuals can remain individuals but be so intertwined in relationship with one another.
At that point in my life, I had experience with only two kinds of relationships: family ones (parent/child, sibling/sibling) and friendship.
The relationships that chose us and the ones we choose.
So I rose to the lectern in the college chapel, full of faces of my peers, tired but hopeful, and did my level best to say something that mattered about what it means to live life with the people not to whom we were born to love, but those whom we choose to love, day after day, come what may.
Aristotle, Plato’s student, who was born 380 years before Jesus, and who is arguably one of the most brilliant and prolific thinkers and writers of the great Western philosophers, argues that there are three kinds of friendships.
The first are friendships formed because of utility, because two or more people receive benefit from one another. Think of a relationship that forms among co-workers. They are real and important and valuable, but they are sometimes temporary. As situations change, so do these kinds of friendship.
The second are friendships are based in pleasure. Think of your child who is about to leave for college and the friendships she’ll make in the first few days as she gets accustomed to life in a dorm, on a campus, in a brand new world.
Those relationships are often formed quickly and deeply, are largely based in emotion, and while some will last a long time, others will change or even fade as context and circumstances change.
The third and final form of friendship for Aristotle is based on virtue, and on a mutual appreciation of the virtues that another holds to be precious and vital.
In this relationship type, it is the people themselves and the virtues that bind them to goodness that provides the incentive to be and to remain in one another’s lives, rather than function and convenience on the one hand, or emotional connection on the other.
My wife, Joy, taught me another way of thinking about this. Her framework is this: There are three types of friends — friends for a reason, friends for a season, and friends for a lifetime.
I love that.
Nothing, of course, is wrong with any of the three, but if we’re thinking about preference, Aristotle — and I — prefer the latter.
Friendships of virtue require time, intentionality, trust, patience, and wisdom to build.
When successful ones have been developed, they are a thing of wonder, a subject of awe.
Think about your friendships. Do Aristotle’s (or Joy’s) categories make sense? Do they resonate at all with your experiences of friendship?
I have friends from every period of my life. Some I am connected to more deeply than others, of course, and some more frequently and regularly, too.
This is to be expected.
Friends come and go for all kinds of reasons, but we are most fulfilled when we find at least one deep, virtuous, abiding friendship with someone whom we can fully trust.
When you have found one (or more) of those, be grateful. Not everyone does.
Motivational speaker, Jim Rohn, has said that we are the average of the five people with whom we spend the most time.
(Apparently, this axiom relates to the law of averages, which is the theory that the outcomes of a random event will even out within a small sample.)
Who are your five closest people? Those friends (and perhaps even some relatives) with whom you spend the most time.
Are you honored to be counted among them? Are you inspired by your friends? Do you wonder how you got so lucky with your friendships?
Or are you the giver surrounded by takers? The one who asks the questions but never gets asked anything? The one who always serves but is never served?
Do your five closest friends bring your average up?
If they don’t, it’s time to find new friends.
German philosopher Goethe said, “Tell me with whom you consort, and I’ll tell you who you are.”
And Seneca, the Roman statesman, said, “Associate with those who will make a better person of you; welcome those whom you yourself can improve: the process is mutual for people learn as they teach.”
Friendships are among the richest and rewarding gifts.
And just as vital as is the question, “What kind of friend do I want and need?” is the question “What kind of friend am I?”
That, among so many others, is a question I’ve been asking myself lately.
I invite you to join me.
Whose Top 5 lists are you on? Who is on yours?
Who will be there when the musical chairs get down to one, and who will watch with gladness your celebrations and will sit beside you on your mourning bench?
Be picky.
You’re worth it.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.