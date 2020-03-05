Over the last couple of years, one of the issues that has come to the forefront regarding teens is the increase in vaping.
While many teens see this as harmless, emerging evidence has shown that the use of vaping products, particularly by youth, has long-lasting effects. According to the Kentucky Incentives for Prevention (KIP) survey in 2018, 40% of youth who vape, had never smoked traditional cigarettes.
One of the misconceptions in the minds of youth is that vaping products are not addictive like traditional cigarettes. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Some pod vaping products have almost as much nicotine as three packs of cigarettes.
This addiction to nicotine can interfere with the still-developing teen brain. Talk to your child about how hard it is to break an addiction to nicotine. If you smoke or have smoked, tell them your experience of quitting or trying to quit.
Vaping products also have effects on health. Vaping can increase the incidence of bronchitis and pneumonia. It can cause permanent scarring of the air sacs in the lungs, also known as popcorn lung.
Over the past year, we have seen the emergence of EVALI. EVALI stands for: e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury. As of Feb. 18, 2020, a total of 2,807 hospitalized EVALI cases have been reported to CDC from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and two U.S. territories (Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands). Sixty-eight deaths have been confirmed.
In Kentucky, there are 54 cases under investigation, with 10 confirmed cases, and one death. Laboratory data show that vitamin E acetate, an additive in some THC-containing e-cigarette, or vaping, products, is strongly linked to the EVALI outbreak.
Symptoms of EVALI are fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, chest tightness, stomach pain, nausea and weight loss. If your child vapes and experiences these symptoms, see a medical professional.
There is also evidence that the use of vaping products can lead to increased risk of tooth decay, cavities, and gum disease.
So what is a parent to do? First, there are some signs that your child may be vaping. Vaping can lead to increased thirst, nosebleeds, increase in respiratory infections, and irritability.
Also, check your child’s room or backpack for unfamiliar USB drives. Many of these devices look very similar to normal items that teens may have such as flash drives, white-out pens, or highlighters.
If your child uses vaping products, realize they are probably addicted and will need some assistance to stop. There are two text-based counseling services targeted directly at teens. The first is My Life, My Quit.
Teens can text START MY QUIT to 855-891-9989 and they will be linked to a trained counselor. For more information go to mylifemyquit.com. The Truth Initiative has launched This Is Quitting. To access the e-cigarette quit program, users need to text “DITCHJUUL” to 88709 to get started. For more information go to truthinitiative.org/thisisquitting.
The best thing that a parent can do is talk to your child about vaping. Much of the use of these products comes from lack of knowledge and understanding of the dangers and health risks posed by vaping. Let them know that these are products on which they will become dependent. If you would like more information, call the Green River District Health Department at 270-686-7747 or email Rebecca.horn@grdhd.org.
Rebecca Horn is the health education coordinator at Green River District Health Department.
