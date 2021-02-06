Sometimes life knocks us off our horse and what comes out of us is far from pretty.
I know every marriage is different, but I’ll tell you how it sometimes plays out in our marriage.
My having a strong personality, along with five kids and a busy job can result in a dominating combination of stress and pressure.
This is what it can look like.
I come home from work stressed. Then, five people ask me to do something different all in a five-minute stretch. I feel overwhelmed and irritable.
Then, one of our kids says something that sets me off. I remember one example: I was telling my daughter how tired I was from taking the kids everywhere and helping them with school. She responded, “Would you quit complaining about doing your job? You are my dad. You chose to have me.”
Episodes like this can result in my going completely cold and withdrawing or being too strong and harsh. After one of my worst performances, my wife said, “When you calm down, you have a lot of apologizing to do.”
For Marilyn, it looks different. She’ll get overwhelmed and feel like our entire house is one disordered, irresponsible mess. She’ll come to the conclusion that she is the only person doing anything to help.
Everywhere she looks, she’ll see one more compelling piece of evidence of extreme irresponsibility. Recently, one episode was set off by my sweaty work-out clothes and work stuff being on the kitchen counter with six half-full coffee mugs laying around the house.
When this happens, Marilyn goes into a frazzled and intense rebuke mode. Plus, she becomes like a broken record. She’ll say something and then repeat it and then repeat it again and then repeat it again.
Recently, during an overwhelming moment for Marilyn, my son came downstairs and asked me, “Dad, did Mom yell at you too?” I responded, “I did get some solid input.”
Well, if life occasionally gets the best of you too, welcome to the club. From my experience, you are normal. The question becomes: How do we love our spouse well when they are really struggling?
Shut Up and Stay Calm. First, your spouse will not handle correction well in the midst of struggle. Scriptures tell us to control our tongue, to be slow to speak and slow to become angry. Input typically is liking pouring lighter fluid on a fire.
Get to Work. Figure out what is troubling your spouse and work hard to help them out of it. Remember Ecclesiastes 4:10, “..pity the man that falls and has no one to help him up.” Instead of withdrawing, work hard to help the peace-ometer move from red, to orange, to green.
Extend Grace. Grant your spouse grace and don’t hold it against him/her. Remember “while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Romans 5:8. So, when your spouse is struggling, serve, sacrifice and pursue; don’t complain and withdraw.
As Long as It Takes. Some struggles are short-term. Some are long-term. In a “till death do us part” relationship, we do as the Scripture says and forgive each other “seventy times seven,” Matthew 18:22. Marilyn really pursues me, prays for me, and loves me until I get to a better place.
Seek to Understand. When your spouse is struggling, ask them how they are feeling. When the response is intense, take notes and learn. You can see eruptions as a fire — they can either burn your marriage down or they can be used to bring light and warmth. So, learn from what your spouse says instead of focusing on correcting them or taking offense. This doesn’t mean you ignore issues — addressing things head-on are often a must, but that is the subject of a different post.
Now, I feel like I must say this: Nothing in this article implies or advocates tolerating abuse or infidelity. In these situations, prioritize your health and safety and see a professional counselor for help.
But in the day-to-day struggles, we can really be there for one another. Many times, I have been down and God has used Marilyn to help me up. In fact, I have seen marriages where love, consistency, and faithfulness have literally saved the other spouse’s life.
We are all tempted to naturally withdraw from one another in the midst of unpleasant struggle. However, believers in Christ have a supernatural God who pursued them when they were at their worst.
And the Scripture says love one another as we’ve been loved. So, let’s put the Gospel on display by having a rescue mentality and helping our spouse through whatever life throws at them.
If you’d like to invest and seek to grow in your marriage alongside us, please visit us a gracemarriageat
