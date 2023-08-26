Back in late 2021, Chick-fil-A announced plans for a second Owensboro location on the east side of town.
In January, the company picked up a building permit for a $1.7 million, 4,996-square-foot restaurant at 3123 Kentucky 54 — the former Bob Evans/IDK location.
A company spokesman this week said, “Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are still actively pursuing a new location in the Owensboro area. We are excited by the prospect of growing our presence in the area. We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”
• Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing + Spirits, which opened an Owensboro location last month, will open its seventh location in the former McGurks Public House, 108 S. Main St., in O’Fallon, Missouri, in November.
That’s part of the St. Louis area.
• Jim Estes with the Greater Owensboro Realty Company announced on Facebook this week “in cooperation with Blake Hayden of BHG Realty (we) are pleased to announce the acquisition of 900 Wing Ave., the former Gray Wolf Contracting Co. location, to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC.”
He added, “This acquisition brings OWL to now control over 1 million warehouse, manufacturing and distribution square feet in Kentucky at multiple locations across the state.”
• Jerry Kachel Builder picked up a building permit for a 1,411-square-foot Express Oil Change at 4940 Frederica, the former Grandy’s location.
Cost estimated at $900,000.
And Payne Construction picked up one for turning two suites at 2430 New Hartford Road into one 9,870-square-foot location for Puzzle Pieces.
Cost estimated at $250,000
• The state said this week that unemployment rates rose in 98 counties between July 2022 and last month, fell in 17 and stayed the same in five counties.
Daviess County was at 4.7% in July, 4.6% in June and 4.2% a year ago.
Hancock saw a rate of 5% last month, 4.8% in June and 4.5% in July 2022.
McLean was at 4.9% in July, 5.2% in June and 4.8% a year earlier.
Muhlenberg saw a rate of 6.8% in July, 6.7% in June and 6.4% July 2022.
And Ohio was at 5.8% in July, 5.6% in June and 5.6% a year ago.
• Ace Hardware, which recently opened an Owensboro location, says it has opened 100 new stores so far this year.
It plans to open 70 more before the end of the year.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence
@messenger-inquirer.com
