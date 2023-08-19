Which chain is America’s largest full-service restaurant chain in terms of sales?
According to Nation’s Restaurant News, it’s Applebee’s with $4.4 billion in sales last year.
• Looks like Swedish Match is growing again.
Last week, the company picked up a permit for a $2.5 million foundation for an 80,029-square-foot building at 1121 Industrial Drive.
In May, when the company celebrated 50 years in Owensboro, it said it had nearly 800,000 square feet under roof.
• Christmas is just over four months away.
But a new survey by a company called Shopkick says that 38% of us plan to start holiday shopping before Halloween.
And 44% of us will be shopping before Thanksgiving.
• Casey’s General Stores, which has an Owensboro location on Southtown Boulevard, is growing.
It’s already the third-largest convenience store chain in the country.
And it just signed an agreement to buy 63 convenience stores from EG America in Kentucky and Tennessee.
They were operating under the Minit Mart and Certified Oil names.
That’s part of the 350 stores the company plans to add by the end of fiscal year 2026.
It currently has around 2,500.
• Speaking of growing, Aldi is in the process of taking over 400 Winn-Dixie and Harvey Supermarkets in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.
• Kentucky’s unemployment rate in July was 3.8%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics.
That was the same as June.
And it was down 0.1 percentage points from a year ago.
