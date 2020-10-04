Each year, Dr. Greg Halich, associate extension professor for Agricultural Economics, compares the profitability of full-season soybeans to wheat/double-crop soybean rotation.
The following discussion indicates there is greater wheat/double-crop profit potential than the past few years. Compared to last year, there is a significant increase in wheat prices and a slight increase in soybean prices. These changes make planting wheat now more attractive. His analysis includes estimated returns comparing double-cropped wheat/soybeans with full-season soybeans for the 2021 crop and the likely implications for Kentucky grain farmers.
Additional costs associated with double-cropping are accounted for, including fuel, fertilizer, herbicides, machinery repairs and depreciation, labor, hauling and more. The analysis assumes a blended mix of selling directly from the field and selling from storage for both wheat and soybeans, as well as the expected basis for each crop with those scenarios. This results in 2021 crop prices of $5.80/bu for wheat and $9.60/bu for soybeans.
This article analyses our OhioValley region that has some of the best yields for corn and soybeans but traditionally plants less wheat. Cash rent is assumed $175/acre for average ground and $225/acre on the best ground for purposes of this illustration. Other major assumptions are: $1.75/gallon fuel, 25-mile one-way grain hauling, $.40/unit N, $.30/unit P, and $.30/unit K.
For average ground, assume 65 bu wheat, 42 bu double-cropped soybeans, and 50 bu full-season soybeans. Resulting net profits are +$25 double-crop and +$11 full-season soybeans.
This results in a $14 difference in favor of the wheat-soybean double-crop. The double-cropped soybean yield would have to decrease to 41 bu in this case before full-season soybeans were as profitable. This would equate to an 18% yield loss of double-cropped soybeans compared to full-season soybeans. On the best ground, assume 75 bu wheat, 51 bu double-cropped soybeans, and 60 bu full-season soybeans resulting net profit of $114 double-crop and $54 full-season soybeans.
This results in a $60 difference in favor of the wheat-soybean double-crop. The double-cropped soybean yield would have to decrease to 45 bu in this case before full-season soybeans were as profitable. This would equate to a 25% yield loss of double-cropped soybeans compared to full-season soybeans.
Given the current expected market conditions and these very conservative yield expectations, planting wheat looks most attractive on the best soils this fall. To change the assumptions above to your specific conditions and evaluate your expected profitability, go to the grain budget site at: http://agecon.ca.uky.edu/budgets. The Corn-Soybean Budgets and Wheat Budgets can be downloaded or opened directly from this page.
Coronavirus Food Assistance Round 2
USDA has opened another round of assistance for farmers through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP2). CFAP2 provides financial assistance to agricultural producers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
The Farm Service Program Agency (FSA) is handling the program and sign-up runs through Dec. 11.
Eligible commodities will separate into three categories: price trigger commodities, flat rate commodities and sales commodities. In our area, price trigger commodities would include, corn, sorghum, soybeans, wheat, beef cattle, dairy, hogs, sheep and broilers/eggs. Contract growers are ineligible so most of the poultry operations would not qualify for assistance under CFAP2.
FSA will need farmers to certify to their highest inventory of beef, pigs or sheep (excluding breeding stock) on a date between April 16, 2020 and Aug. 31, 2020. For crops, FSA will be able to pull the crop data from previously certified crop acreage. Flat rate crops are paid $15/acre. Flat crops common in our area would include alfalfa, canola and hemp. Again, these acreages are pulled from FSA’s record of previously reported crop production.
Sales commodities include fruits and vegetables, aquaculture, nursery crops, floriculture and tobacco, as well as livestock besides beef, swine and sheep that were raised for food, fiber or feathers, mohair and wool. For sales commodities, the producer must certify to their actual sales of the commodity that occurred in the calendar year 2019 regardless of what year the crop was grown. In our area, we anticipate many tobacco growers will be able to obtain assistance through CFAP2.
CFAP2 application, associated forms, a complete list of eligible commodities are available online at https://www.farmers.gov/cfap. An applicant may call the Daviess County FSA Office at 270-684-9286 extension 2 for additional guidance on sign-up options.
