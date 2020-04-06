When it comes to wheat, Phil Needham is considered the “go-to” consultant for area farmers.
More than 30 years ago, Needham, an agronomist, was among the Europeans recruited by the late agribusinessman Billy Joe Miles to help American wheat growers improve their yields.
“In the mid-1980s, Billy took a group of farmers to England and showed them what some of the Europeans were doing with wheat management,” Needham said. “At that time, Kentucky wheat yields were in the mid 30s (bushels per acre). A lot of these European producers back then were making 120, 140, 160 bushels per acre.”
Needham came to the United States in 1989 and proceeded to make a life for himself here.
Although Needham could’ve returned to his English home of Lincolnshire, he simply said, “I liked what I saw and stayed.”
For 17 years, Needham worked for Miles’ company.
Needham credited Miles’ vision and dedication to improving Kentucky’s wheat yields over the course of three decades.
“Under the wheat management program that Billy Joe started, it helped more than double Kentucky’s wheat yield average,” Needham said. “It’s now 75 to 80 when it used to be 35.”
According to Needham, it was the research and the emphasis on treating wheat with the same attention as other row crops that have made the difference.
Needham said the European consultants were able to train Kentucky farmers in how to set up their drills, split their nitrogen, and how to control diseases, insects and weeds.
“The European farmers were taking care of their wheat crop like the American farmers do with their corn and soybeans,” Needham said. “Going back 30 years ago, a lot of the farmers in the U.S., especially in Kentucky, would plant their wheat in October — some of it would be broadcast and some of it would be drilled and there wasn’t a lot of research.”
In 2006, Needham started his own crop management company called Needham Ag Technologies in McLean County.
Needham said he also consults in other crops such as corn and soybeans but wheat is his main concentration.
“I help farmers in Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota,” Needham said. “I help farmers in their wheat production across the country and not just Kentucky.”
Jeff Coke is one of the Daviess County farmers that Needham has worked with for years.
Coke attributed to Needham his higher wheat yields, which have gone above 100 bushels an acre in certain portions of his fields.
“We’ve even had plots to hit 145,” Coke said. “…We are learning things all the time.”
Along with crop management, Needham has expanded into manufacturing parts for farm equipment.
“I saw a lot of opportunities to improve some of the planting equipment that was available on the market,” he said. “It’s another division in our company that we sell many different planter drill parts.”
For more information about Needham’s crop consulting or his parts equipment, he can be contacted at 270-785-0999.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-729
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.