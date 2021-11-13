If somebody had told Rhonda Pierce five years ago that she’d be smoking alligators and selling crawfish in Owensboro today, she would have thought they were crazy.
But she’s doing that and more at Bubba Gandy Seafood Cajun Market in Halifax Square in the 3600 block of Frederica Street.
If Hank Williams sang about it in his 1952 hit, “Jambalaya (On the Bayou),” Pierce probably has it in stock — “Jambalaya and a crawfish pie and file’ gumbo,” yep, she’s got that.”
And then, there are the alligators.
Back in the winter of 2019, someone brought in an alligator and asked if she could smoke it.
Pierce knew her husband had a new smoker, so she said, “Sure, we will.”
And today, she’s still smoking alligators — whole alligators from five pounds to 20 pounds.”
The meat sells for $11.95 a pound plus the smoking charge.
“I order four to six a week,” Pierce said. “When Kentucky plays Florida (the Gators), I’m really busy. Last year, I had eight gators on the smoker the day after Thanksgiving.”
The Owensboro store is the only one of the four Bubba Gandy locations that sells alligator, she said.
People in Canada, Australia and France follow Pierce’s Facebook posts because of the alligators, she said.
And she’s shipped the meat to Colorado and Iowa.
Crawfish also sell big.
“People call all year for crawfish,” Pierce said. “Crawfish pie is my favorite thing in the store. Ooey, ooey goodness.”
Gumbo is also big in the fall and winter.
“I make about four gallons a week,” she said. “When I made the first batch this fall, I think it was Sept. 19, I sold 3.5 gallons. I had to make more that night.”
In 2018, Chuck Gandy announced plans for one of his stores in Owensboro.
He said his family has been in the fresh seafood business in Florida since 1950.
Gandy is the fourth generation of his family to work in the business.
His father, Gandy said, is the Bubba Gandy in the business’ name.
The local store opened in the summer of 2018 and soon closed.
That’s when Pierce and her husband stepped in and bought it.
She had spent 20 years at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and was looking for something different.
Bubba Gandy’s is a market, but Pierce also grills fish, does a low country boil, shucks oysters, makes po’boys and has a lunch special that includes a half-pound of small shrimp, corn and potatoes.
The fish comes from Panama City on a direct route.
The market is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The market sells snow crab, chicken and sausage gumbo, clam chowder, lobster bisque soup, cream of crab soup, crawfish etouffee and a lot more.
