The menu at Deloris’ Cafe, 2123 Triplett St., says, “It’s where hungry people meet to eat.”
But they’d better bring cash or a check.
Deloris’ doesn’t take credit or debit cards.
Hungry folks have been coming to eat since 1998 when Deloris Shulz opened the restaurant across 18th Street from the Rolling Pin bakery.
It later moved to Triplett.
In 2005, her son, Joe Shulz, and his wife, Susan, bought the business, but kept the name.
Today, Susan Shulz manages the business.
She got her start in the restaurant business at the old Windy Hollow Restaurant in the late 1970s, when she was around 12 or 13 years old.
Later, she managed a Burger King in Radcliff when her husband was stationed at Fort Knox.
“We moved back here in 2000,” Shulz said. “I waited tables for my mother-in-law until we bought it.”
She said, “We’ve had customers who have been with us since we were on 18th Street. Some eat breakfast with us and then come back for lunch. With some of them, the girls know what they’re going to order when they come in the door.”
Deloris’ has 15 people on staff.
“I don’t have a lot of turnover,” Shulz said. “I try to keep them happy. Two of them have been with me since 2005. We like to trail ride and I don’t have to worry about the restaurant when I take off. “
She said, “Our customers are a mix of everything — farmers, doctors, bankers, politicians, senior citizens. I try to keep my prices low for people who are on a fixed income. I don’t gouge anybody. If one of our regulars forgets their money, we trust them to pay when they come back in. I’m not in this to get rich.”
Breakfast is really big with her customers, Shulz said, especially the All American Breakfast.
The restaurant seats about 100 — and there’s a lot of carry-out business too, she said.
The menu is posted daily on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Hours are 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
