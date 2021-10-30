Each year, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. ranks banks by the size of their deposits.
As of June 30, here’s what the report says about Owensboro.
We have 12 banks with 34 branches and combined, they have $3.015 billion in deposits.
Here’s how they rank:
Independence Bank, $1.052 billion; U.S. Bank, $522.2 million; Truist Bank, $409.7 million; Chase Bank, $289.3 million; South Central Bank, $192.9 million; German American Bank, $144 million; Old National Bank, $118.4 million; PNC Bank, $109.2 million; Limestone Bank, $89.5 million; Fifth Third Bank, $70.4 million; First United Bank & Trust, $16.9 million; and Woodforest National Bank, $915,000.
• By the way, German American Bank was recognized as the “Best Bank in Indiana” in Newsweek’s second annual “America’s Best Banks” rankings.
• Swedish Match’s third quarter report says that sales of its Owensboro-made ZYN nicotine pouches were up 12% in the third quarter.
And ZYN shipments were up 40% in the first nine months of the year.
• The American Trucking Association says the trucking industry is short 80,000 drivers — an all-time high.
That’s important, they say, because trucks move 71% of the nation’s goods.
The association warns that the shortage could surpass 160,000 in 2030.
• Dunkin’ At Home said last week that it is launching a free national recycling program for select flexible coffee bags.
Consumers can send in their used Dunkin’ flexible ground coffee bags and whole bean coffee bags to be recycled for free.
Those interested can sign up on the TerraCycle program page at www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/dunkin and mail in empty Dunkin’ flexible coffee bags using the provided prepaid shipping label.
Once collected, the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.
• A lot of gas stations in town have prices above $3 for a gallon of gas this week.
But there are still several that are still under that level.
AAA says, “The national average price for a gallon of gasoline rose six cents over the past week to hit $3.38.
“The pump price has gone up every day in the past 27 days, adding approximately 20 cents to the cost of a gallon of gas.
“The last time prices were this high was September 2014.
“The recent rise in the pump price is due to higher demand coupled with a decline in stocks and elevated crude prices. Since the cost of oil accounts for more than half of the pump price, consumers will likely be paying more as long as crude prices remain high.”
