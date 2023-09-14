“Whole grains” is a term you may hear when discussing healthy eating, but what exactly is a whole grain, and how can we know we are eating them?

Let’s start by defining a whole grain. Grain kernels, like rice, wheat or oats, have three parts. First is the bran — an outer skin full of fiber and B vitamins.

Shelby Shelby, MS, RDN, LD, CDCES, is a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist providing medical nutrition therapy and diabetes self-management education.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.