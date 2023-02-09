A few weekends ago, I woke up on Sunday morning with back pain.
My lower back was stiff, and I felt it when I got out of bed.
This was not the first time my lower back had bothered me. It is frequently sore, and occasionally I have enough pain to interfere with what I want to do for a few days.
As I moved around that morning, I began thinking about what might be causing my pain.
I never had an X-ray, MRI, or seen a medical provider to evaluate my back.
Maybe I had a pulled muscle. What if I had something wrong with a disc? I’m getting more gray hair, so it could be arthritis. Regardless, I was already feeling better by the end of the day, so I quit worrying about it.
Since then, I have thought more about my back.
I was asking myself the wrong question. Instead of “What is wrong with my back” it could have been better for me to consider, “Why is my back hurting?”
At first, that might seem like a subtle distinction, but it can make an essential difference in what I do.
When I started thinking about why my back was hurting, I remembered planting two trees in the yard the day before.
Both were good-sized trees with heavy root balls, so I had to dig large holes and then wrestle the trees out of a trailer and into the holes.
I felt a little tweak in my back at the time. Beyond that, I had to admit that my lower back and hamstrings are always stiff. I like to run, and stiffness is one of the side effects I have had for years.
It gets better when I stretch regularly, but I don’t like to do that, so had not been stretching lately. In addition, I sit most of the day at work. I always do better if I get up frequently and walk around for just a few minutes, but usually, I keep my nose to the wheel, and the walk breaks don’t happen all that often.
To make matters worse, I grew up in the late ’60s and early ’70s sitting in front of a TV on Saturday mornings, so I still carry that habit when I get home from work.
This means more sitting and less moving.
Finally, I have previously learned a series of exercises that make my back feel better.
They are boring and take about 15 minutes to complete, so I avoid those.
As I thought more about all of this, I understood that it would be more surprising if my back didn’t hurt occasionally. I’m really not doing too much to prevent it.
This is a valuable lesson for all of us and one I wanted to share. Usually, when we see a medical provider, we go into the office with a concern and walk out with a diagnosis.
We should not stop there.
Let’s ask the important follow-up question: “Why am I having this problem?”
This is actually a form of mindfulness.
When we hear that term, we usually think of someone sitting cross-legged in a meadow, hands palm-up on their knees, facing the morning sun while in deep thought.
Instead, another definition of mindfulness is simply being aware of the present and how our immediate environment, actions, and choices influence our well-being.
This is meant to be empowering and not an exercise in self-blame.
For example, when I thought more about my back, I realized that what I had was not as important as what I could do to make my back feel better. A diagnosis of “degenerative arthritis of the spine” might make me focus on a condition caused by getting older.
I can’t avoid that.
By changing the focus away from the diagnosis (something I can’t prevent) to all the things I can do to improve myself, I now feel confident that I don’t have to be limited by back pain. I can choose to do something about it.
Most of the diseases we have today, especially those chronic diseases we commonly relate to aging or family history, are very much influenced by how we choose to live and what we do.
The World Health Organization has stated that as much as 80% of medical treatment results are due to things that happen outside the medical office.
When we stop and think about why we have a particular ailment and then consider what we can do about it, we empower ourselves to take control of our health and well-being.
It is amazing what we can do.
W. Scott Black, MD, is a primary care sports medicine physician with Owensboro Health Medical Group Lifestyle and Sports Medicine.
