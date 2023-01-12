Keto, juice cleanses, Paleo — each New Year brings new fad diets. Many Americans begin the New Year with goals of eating healthier, exercising, and, sometimes, losing weight. For many, the “quick and easy” weight loss promised by fad diets is enticing. But what if I told you that fad diets often set their followers up for failure?
In 2007, researchers at UCLA found that 30-60% of dieters regain most or all of the weight they lose within 2-5 years. This isn’t surprising when we examine the many pitfalls of fad diets. One primary pitfall is that they often set goals that are not maintainable in the long term. They may require individuals to purchase expensive products or to eliminate certain foods or food groups, such as desserts or carbohydrates. These strict regimens are often not maintainable (or enjoyable!), making individuals disheartened and discontinuous. The severe restriction of calories or elimination of food groups that these diets encourage can leave followers feeling hungry, deprived, and craving the very foods the diet says to avoid. In addition, fad diets often misinform followers about the nutritional value of foods by labeling them strictly as “good” or “bad.” Many fad diets even conflict with one another. High-fat versus low-fat, fruit versus no fruit — what’s the truth?
The truth is this: You do not have to follow fad diets to lose weight or improve your health. If you hope to make diet and lifestyle changes in the New Year, consider these tips:
1. Focus on behavior changes, not the end goal. Perhaps you want to lose weight. The most important question to answer is, “How?” Set goals to adopt or change behaviors. For example, someone wanting to lose weight who dines out often could cook at home more. Instead of asking, “How much weight have I lost this week?” the more helpful question is, “How successful was I cooking at home more?” If you achieve the behavior, weight loss should follow.
2. Focus on 1-3 behavior change goals at a time. Goals provide direction and help measure progress. However, juggling too many goals can be overwhelming. Start by setting at least one behavior change goal, but at most three. Once you can comfortably achieve and maintain one goal, add a new one.
3. Start with small, manageable changes. This is less overwhelming, and making easy changes first helps you build motivation and confidence to tackle more significant challenges later. For example, you may work on eating a vegetable at dinner three nights per week. After this, you could increase the number of nights per week, or begin adding vegetables to lunch, as well.
4. Avoid an “all-or-nothing” approach. If someone told you, “Don’t think about a cookie,” what is the first image that would pop into your head? A cookie! This happens when fad diets tell followers to avoid certain foods or food groups altogether. Adjusting portion sizes or how often we enjoy these foods allows us to balance eating for health and enjoyment, increasing our likelihood of maintaining our changes.
5. Manage lapses with positivity. No one is perfect, and there will be times when things don’t go exactly as planned. Rather than feeling guilty, manage that lapse with positivity. View it as a one-time event, an opportunity to learn, and move forward knowing your next meal or snack is a new opportunity to accomplish your goals.
If you’d like help making diet or lifestyle changes this year, the Owensboro Health Healthpark would love to help. Our dietitians and diabetes educators are available for appointments to help you achieve your unique health goals. In January 2023, we’ll be offering our LifeSteps weight management program, a 14-week group program focused on achieving gradual, maintainable weight loss. In February 2023, we’ll be offering our Ditch the Diet Mentality program, a 10-week group program focused on helping individuals become intuitive eaters and balance eating for health and enjoyment. To learn more, call us at (270) 688-4804. Happy New Year!
Lexi Wright, RDN, LD, is an outpatient and wellness dietitian with Owensboro Health’s Community Education and Wellness Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.