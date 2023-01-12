Keto, juice cleanses, Paleo — each New Year brings new fad diets. Many Americans begin the New Year with goals of eating healthier, exercising, and, sometimes, losing weight. For many, the “quick and easy” weight loss promised by fad diets is enticing. But what if I told you that fad diets often set their followers up for failure?

In 2007, researchers at UCLA found that 30-60% of dieters regain most or all of the weight they lose within 2-5 years. This isn’t surprising when we examine the many pitfalls of fad diets. One primary pitfall is that they often set goals that are not maintainable in the long term. They may require individuals to purchase expensive products or to eliminate certain foods or food groups, such as desserts or carbohydrates. These strict regimens are often not maintainable (or enjoyable!), making individuals disheartened and discontinuous. The severe restriction of calories or elimination of food groups that these diets encourage can leave followers feeling hungry, deprived, and craving the very foods the diet says to avoid. In addition, fad diets often misinform followers about the nutritional value of foods by labeling them strictly as “good” or “bad.” Many fad diets even conflict with one another. High-fat versus low-fat, fruit versus no fruit — what’s the truth?

 

