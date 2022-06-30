The Daviess County High School softball team recently advanced to the Elite 8 in the KHSAA state championship. Although they didn’t advance to the semifinals, the Lady Panthers had a strong season led by an incredible group of seniors.
Following their season brought me back to my roots.
At one time — what feels like just a few years ago — I was one of those players, taking the field in hopes of bringing home the championship.
I was the first sixth grader to play for the DCHS softball team. My life revolved around softball and becoming the best pitcher. In fact, I can’t remember a summer that wasn’t full of games, even playing on two to three teams at a time.
My family and I traveled every weekend for games and weeknights consisted of late nights of practice. Family dinners were eaten at the field.
I was always perfecting my skills. If I could somehow track the hours spent practicing my sport, it would be evident that softball consumed my childhood. Every memory I have before I turned 18 involved softball.
Parents — both then and now — would question that level of commitment.
If you didn’t grow up this way or don’t have a child wanting to be an athlete, you may question the hours put in. Did I miss out on my childhood?
Maybe I did. Maybe I did miss out on the “normal” experience most kids enjoy.
But, being on the ballfield made me the person that I am today.
I learned leadership skills that allowed me to open Puzzle Pieces in 2012.
I learned how to make sacrifices in order to go after what I wanted, which has helped contribute to Puzzle Pieces’ success a decade later.
I learned discipline to craft a skill and compete at a level that I desired, which has helped Puzzle Pieces become a state model in what we do.
I learned to work together as a team to achieve big goals, which has helped me grow my team to over 100 staff members who all work together to support Puzzle Pieces’ mission.
Would I change any of my time on that softball field? Not a single second.
What I have been able to achieve is owed to my time in youth sports.
And the lessons that I learned came so naturally from softball practices and games, my incredible coaching and the involvement from my family.
My children, however, are not following that same path. I have learned that I have to be more intentional in how I instill those same lessons in them.
Between the price of gas, the cost of sports equipment, and the time spent at practices and games, sports are an investment.
But, parents, they are also an investment in your children’s future. You can’t imagine what your kids will accomplish with the skills they learn and the character they will develop.
Is it worth it?
Yes.
I am the woman I am today — the leader I am today — because of what I learned on the softball field.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.