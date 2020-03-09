In a time when young farmers are hard to find, cousins Mitch and Matt Knott are doing their part to change that.
Mitch Knott, 25, and Matt Knott, 19, decided last year that they would partner up and invest in their own ground.
In January 2019, they purchased a 100-acre farm at an auction near the St. Joseph community.
“We looked at it as a good investment,” Mitch Knott said. “They don’t make any more land.”
With the average age of the American farmer at 57.6 years old, the Knotts represent a small number of young producers in America.
But the number of young farmers has grown in recent years.
According to the USDA’s last Census of Agriculture in 2017, there were more than 321,000 farmers under the age of 35 — up from 208,000 in 2012.
Despite farming being known as an expensive and risky venture, the Knott cousins have the pedigree and know-how to overcome those obstacles.
Mitch and Matt Knott are now fourth-generation farmers whose family has a long history of growing row crops and raising chickens in the Sorgho community. For most of their lives, they’ve worked on the farm for their fathers and three uncles.
“Growing up as kids, we did a lot of the harder labor as far as working in tobacco patches and cleaning the shop,” Mitch Knott said. “And then as we grew, we got to do the fun stuff as far as run all the equipment.”
For Matt Knott, he always knew he would follow in his father’s farming footsteps.
Matt Knott said he not only worked on the farm but he also prepared himself by participating in programs such as FFA during his high school years at Apollo.
“It’s just been in our blood,” Matt Knott said. “And it has been a little easier for us since our family actually does farm.”
But for Mitch Knott, he wasn’t quite as certain about making farming his career.
For two years, Mitch Knott worked for Independence Bank as he teetered back and forth between his knack for arithmetic and his attachment to agriculture.
“I thought I might be an accountant; I loved math and that was always my favorite subject,” Mitch Knott said. “But after working at the bank and farming full-time while going to school, I found out pretty fast that sitting in an office all day wasn’t for me.”
Through a first-time farmer loan program with the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, the Knott cousins were able to secure the down payment for what they’re hoping will be just the start of their own farming business.
“Before, we were just working with our uncles,” Mitch Knott said. “You know a little bit about the financials and what goes into it. But once you own your own piece of ground, you really know what it costs to do everything; it makes you more aware and it helps us when we’re working with our uncles to know why they do some of the things they do.”
Within four months of purchasing their farmland, the cousins didn’t wait until the next growing season. They grew soybeans in 2019 and plan to rotate in corn for 2020.
“It is neat to get out there, work the ground, spread fertilizer and litter, and then plant something and watch it grow,” Mitch Knott said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins @messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299.
