So take it for what it’s worth.
But the other day, I was reading a story in Chain Store Age that said pickleball is moving into a lot of vacant space in empty malls across the country
“With a setting that often includes food offerings, pickleball is proving to be a fun — and potentially lucrative — ‘eatertainment option’ ” for struggling malls, it said.
The story said Pickleball America has leased more than 80,000 square feet in a former Saks Off 5th at Stamford Town Center, Conn.; All-Stars Pickleball Club took over an Old Navy space at Steeplegate Mall in New Hampshire; A former Belk store will be the home of a 32-court indoor pickleball facility, as part of a larger redevelopment of Macon Mall, in Macon, Ga.; and ProShot Pickleball recently opened in a former Burlington space at Harbor Square (formerly Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township, N.J.
Then, I read a story in the Messenger-Inquirer that said, “The Owensboro Parks Department is beginning to explore the possibility of building a larger pickleball facility.
“City parks and recreation Director Amanda Rogers said she had a preliminary discussion with representatives of River City Pickleball Club about constructing a larger facility.
“River City Pickleball board member Paula Hayden said discussions are in their ‘infancy,’ but that a large pickleball facility at Ben Hawes Park would draw more people to the park and for more than just pickleball.”
That’s where the thought began.
Towne Square Mall is virtually empty these days.
Just a handful of stores.
Planet Fitness is adding a second Owensboro location in the former Burkes Outlet location in the mall.
And the company expects it to average between 1,000 and 1,500 daily check-ins.
The mall recently lost a chance to fill the old JC Penney store’s 62,000 square feet with an off-track betting parlor and restaurant because of the city’s anti-smoking policy.
So, what about instead of building a new indoor pickleball facility, we rent space in the mall?
That would be able to open faster, help the south end of town and maybe breathe new life into the mall. Like I said, just a thought.
