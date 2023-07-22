Corn is highly dependent on bright sunshine for photosynthesis. This is especially true in years like this when soil moisture has been optimal during pollination and grain fill. The question of the summer has been, does the smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires have a negative effect on corn yield? Dr. Dan Quinn, assistant professor of agronomy, extension corn specialist at Purdue wrote the following last week about the effect the smoke is having on the corn crop in Indiana. The same can be said for Kentucky.

In recent years, Indiana has experienced an increase in air quality concerns during the summer due to elevated incidence and severity of wildfires in Canada and the western U.S. In late-June of 2023, air quality warnings were issued throughout Indiana due to smoke caused by Canadian wildfires, which resulted in a noticeable haze and reduction in direct sunlight. Therefore, not only is this a concern for human health, the question that is also asked by many farmers is, “How is the smoke impacting crop development?” And, as you may have guessed, the answer to this question can be tricky and often results in the quintessential extension answer of “it depends.”

