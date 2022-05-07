The Windy Hollow Biscuit House will open this week in the former Ponderosa Steakhouse and later El Toribio Mexican Restaurant location, 630 Emory Drive, in Wesleyan Park Plaza.
Owner Evelyn Miller said the restaurant will open Tuesday night for the radio show, “Let’s Talk Racing” from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
It will open on a permanent basis on Friday, she said.
Hours will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Windy Hollow Restaurant & Museum on Kentucky 81 will remain open on Sundays for the Country Ham Breakfast Buffet, Miller said.
• Looks like downtown is getting another coffee shop.
Brandon & Brittney Dukes say on social media that they plan to open Red Swing Coffee at 112 Allen St.
That was most recently the home of Ben’s Soft Pretzels.
• German American Bank has been recognized as one of the highest performing banks in the country by the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2022 Bank Honor Roll.
To be eligible, a bank must have reported increases in annual earnings per share for ten consecutive years.
Only 17 banking institutions in the country qualified for the award.
• The Owensboro Convention Center has been recognized as a top destination for meetings and conventions by Facilities and Destinations magazine with its Prime Site Award for the ninth time since it opened in 2014.
The facility also was named a 2022 Center of Excellence.
• Jack Kleinhenz, the National Retail Federation’s chief economist, expects a “modest slowdown” in shopping as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to curb inflation.
The NRF’s annual forecast predicts that retail sales for 2022 will be up between 6% and 8% to between $4.86 trillion and $4.95 trillion.
• The Kentucky Small Business Development Center says its clients infused $71.95 million into the Kentucky economy through investments in their businesses from October 2020 to September 2021.
• Starbucks says it is raising pay for its tenured workers and store managers.
Employees with two to five years of service will get at least a 5% raise or move to 5% above the market start rate, whichever is higher.
Employees with five-plus years of service get at least a 7% raise or move to 10% above the market start rate, whichever is higher.
This follows Starbucks’ announcement in October that it would bring its average pay to nearly $17 an hour nationally.
