John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party,” the official live and authentic re-creation of the final tour in 1959 that featured Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and Jiles Perry Richardson Jr., also known as The Big Bopper, will bring Owensboro back to the 1950s with their performance at 7 p.m. tonight at RiverPark Center.
The only show that is endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates, the performance includes over two hours of “unbridled, high voltage entertainment” that includes some of the classic tunes from the 50s era including, “Chantilly Lace,” “La Bamba,” “Oh, Boy!” and “Peggy Sue.”
“This will be my first time (in Owensboro) and I’m really looking forward to it,” Mueller said. “...I hope people in Owensboro come out and experience this.”
Mueller, who starred in the U.S. touring version of the Broadway and West End musical “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” performs as the titular musician alongside Ray Anthony as Valens and Linwood Sasser portraying The Big Bopper.
Mueller became attracted to playing Holly based on their similar qualities and what Holly was perceived as.
“Buddy Holly was kind of a straight-forward, sincere kind of guy from Texas and I’m from Kansas originally — and I feel like I kind of share some of his qualities in that respect (in terms) of being honest and straight-forward,” Mueller said. “What I liked about him most was the fact that he was like a normal person that became a rock-and-roll star ….”
While growing up in the late 70s and early 80s, Mueller enjoyed listening to records from Holly and Chuck Berry, admitting he jumped around in his basement and found the music appealing to listen to.
“...It just made me feel alive,” Mueller said. “Something to do with the beat and just the fact that they’re just so joyous-oriented …. I’ve always been attracted to songs that have a real kind of Chuck Berry beat to them and just the driving guitar beat. I just love that kind of music.”
Mueller notes that Holly served as an influence for other bands that eventually made their way to the mainstream.
“...He kind of was the basis for the inclination of the first rock-and-roll band as we know it today,” Mueller said. “The Beatles (and) The Rolling Stones modeled themselves after Buddy Holly and The Crickets; they wrote their own songs ….”
Since starting the show in 1999 — the 40th anniversary of the original Winter Dance Party Tour that took place in 1959 — the group has played to over two million people on television for “The Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon” while also keeping busy touring in the states and Canada, including the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa — the last venue that Holly, Valens and The Big Bopper performed at on the same exact date.
“I thought it would be cool to go back and do the exact routing and visit the original cities and even some of the original ballrooms that were still standing,” Mueller said.
While Mueller believed that the performance would only occur once-a-year between January and February, they started receiving requests to play in other cities.
“The demand grew to where I was doing it full-time and a couple years later going … to different cities the whole year round,” Mueller said.
The group has also performed with Grammy winning pops conductor and pianist Peter Nero and the Philly Pops Orchestra, Holly’s widow María Elena Holly, Niki Sullivan, Holly’s former bandmate and original member of The Crickets and Tommy Allsup, who played guitar in the original Winter Dance Party Tour.
Mueller feels that the vibe of the music is what has been keeping it going over the decades and how their show has become the success it is today.
“...It’s just fun, happy music … before rock-and-roll became infused with political lyrics and whatnot,” Mueller said. “I think that says a lot about the longevity of the music and also the longevity of our show; people have a really great time at our shows (and) they really get excited and dance and jump up and down …. They tell us it makes them feel like teenagers again, so it’s always great to hear.”
Additionally, Mueller has three CDs of his own original music and plays one of his tunes “Hey, Buddy” toward the end of the show.
“It’s kind of an emotional type of song … that people really seem to enjoy (and) relate to,” Mueller said.
For tonight’s show, Mueller looks forward to the audience having a joyful, throwback experience.
“They can definitely expect a high-energy show. It’s not going to be like watching an old-oldies nostalgic act or something like that,” Mueller said. “We really want people to feel like they’re at a 1950s concert …. I want people to come away with how great fun this music was from the 50s and its claim to live forever, I hope.”
Tickets are still available online at riverparkcenter.org.
(0) comments
