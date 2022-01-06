As I write this, the weather forecast is for our area to see the first real snowfall of the season. It’s a great time to remind seniors and their families about the Senior Community Center’s policies for inclement weather.
We follow Daviess County Public School’s inclement weather policy. If Daviess County schools are closed, then the Senior Center will be closed for all activities and congregate meals. Meals on Wheels (MoW) follows a slightly different policy, however.
The Senior Community Center is the MoW provider for Daviess County, which is part of the seven-county Green River Area Development District (GRADD), which also includes Henderson, Union, Hancock, McLean, Ohio and Webster. If four of the seven counties close for bad weather, then the Central Kitchen is closed and there are no MoW delivery for the entire GRADD region.
This is where it can get confusing because the Central Kitchen is located in the basement of the Senior Community Center. GRADD contracts with FiveStar (formerly Canteen) to prepare and deliver food for all seven counties. FiveStar’s staff start working around 4:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, to prepare and deliver the food it to the other senior centers. At the height of the COVID pandemic, FiveStar was preparing between 2,000-2,200 meals a day for the entire GRADD region. The current number hovers around 1,200. (Pre-Covid, FiveStar was producing between 800-900 meals a day.)
Since we have the benefit of being on site, our MoW staff get the food and bring it to the auditorium, where it’s packaged and delivered by our amazing drivers. We are currently delivering around 370 meals daily.
So, there could be a scenario where the Daviess County senior center is open for events and activities, but we wouldn’t be providing home delivered meals or meals at our nutrition sites — Roosevelt House, Adams Village, Whitesville, Park Regency and the Senior Center. If four of our sister counties are closed due to inclement weather, but Daviess County’s weather isn’t bad, we won’t be able to serve meals.
When we are closed for any reason, but especially during the winter months, we notify local news outlets — radio, TV, newspapers — as well as post on our Facebook page. If you don’t already “like” our FB page, please do so. And of course, you can call the office at 270-687-4640 to confirm.
While on the topic of drivers, we are looking to hire one more permanent driver and a couple of sub drivers for Meals on Wheels, as well as for our transportation services. The minimum qualifications for MoW is to own a car, have insurance pass a background check, and have a heart to serve seniors. Please reach out to David Tucker at the above phone number for more information.
Winter Wonderland DanceOn Jan. 21, we are hosting our first dance in over two years. It’s exciting to start slowly implementing some of the pre-Covid events back into the schedule. We had a generous donation from Bill and Bertha Knight, who regularly attend activities and events, to sponsor the dance. Coming alongside to provide decorations and food are some of our faithful partners — Encompass Health (Deaconess Rehab Hospital), Intrepid Home Health, TimeSavers, Caretenders and Amedysis Home Health.
The dance will be from noon-3 p.m. on Jan. 21 in a festively-decorated auditorium with music provided by The Silver Rain Band. Please join us!
Another event in January that we’re excited about is partnering with Amanda Owens, founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces, a local non-profit that serves individual with intellectual disabilities. Amanda will share her expertise on autism in children, which we know affects many of our clients and their families. This presentation will be held on Jan. 24 at noon, and is open to all.
Finally, as we watch the Covid numbers climb to all-time highs in Daviess County, we are very mindful that the senior population is still vulnerable. Therefore, we are still requiring masks to be worn while in the Senior Center for all activities and events. We are grateful for everyone’s patience, understanding and compliance. We want to remain open as it’s critical to our folks.
Becky Barnhart is the executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
