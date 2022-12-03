Gardening tools make tasks easier. Extend their usefulness by wintering them. This includes disinfecting the tools to prevent the spread of diseases to other plants. Take the time to protect your investment and have them clean and ready for gardening tasks. Remember to maintain the lawn mower, too.

To start winterizing tools, wash soil off shovels, hand trowels, hoes, and rakes with strong streams of water. Cleaning products such as dish detergent or liquid hand soap can be used with a brush or broom.

 

