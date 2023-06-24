What was it like to be the boy in Chapter 6 of John’s gospel that brought the five loaves and two fish, with which Jesus fed 5,000 men plus their families? The loaves were barley, coarse like cornbread and the bread of the poor. Whatever the boy had, he brought to Jesus.
I have had the good fortune, like that boy, to have a part in the multiplication of the loaves and fish.
When I served at the Catholic Worker community in Los Angeles, I brought unsellable vegetables and fruits from nearby produce dealers to our soup kitchen. I knew from working on the family farm on Keller Road that a tomato that was half bad and could not be sold was half good and could enrich our stews and salads.
That was how God revealed Himself to me. I was agnostic at the time, and when I had nothing after hours of searching, I prayed: “God, if you exist, you feed your poor.” Each time our two-ton truck was filled in minutes.
John’s gospel doesn’t tell us all that the boy received for what he gave. He is remembered, anonymously, each time the story is read. He witnessed the miracle of the multiplication of the loaves and fish.
I also witnessed the miracle of the multiplication of the loaves and fish each day at our soup kitchen, as from our meager resources we fed hundreds of men, along with a few women and children.
The Gospel of John calls the miracle of the multiplication of the loaves and fish a sign. It points to a deeper truth: Jesus not only multiplies the loaves and fish, Jesus is the Bread of Life — in His word and in the sacrament of His body and blood.
As a priest each day I witness the greatest of miracles that takes place through my hands and the power of the Holy Spirit. As the gathered community remembers the words of Jesus at the Last Supper, “This is my body, broken for you, take and eat” and “This is my blood poured out for you, take and drink,” the bread and wine become, we believe, the body and blood of Jesus.
The words of Jesus in John 6:51-58 attest to this: “Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life.”
The icon of my life has become an ancient mosaic of the loaves and fish, excavated at the place which local tradition identifies as the site where Jesus multiplied the loaves and fish. During my time in the Holy Land, I gazed upon it for 18 days.
Like the boy that brought to Jesus loaves of barley and dried fish, I have been given the grace to witness in my own life the multiplication of the loaves and fish.
The Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.