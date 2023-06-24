Loaves and Fish

This is a mosaic of the loaves and fish from the church at the site of the multiplication of the loaves and fish in Tabgha, Israel.

 Photo submitted

What was it like to be the boy in Chapter 6 of John’s gospel that brought the five loaves and two fish, with which Jesus fed 5,000 men plus their families? The loaves were barley, coarse like cornbread and the bread of the poor. Whatever the boy had, he brought to Jesus.

I have had the good fortune, like that boy, to have a part in the multiplication of the loaves and fish.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.