WLES to host Career Fair for students
West Louisville Elementary School students in grades 3-5 will participate in a Career Fair from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 1. Each student will visit three of the 10 stations set up in the gymnasium for 10 minutes each to learn about jobs in which they have indicated an interest, including how students can begin to prepare for success in these careers.
Community leaders who will provide guidance for the students at the Career Fair stations are: Tim Gray — DCPS School Law Enforcement Officer assigned to WLES — Law enforcement; Scott Taylor — DCPS diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator — military service; Jonathan Heath — Owensboro Fire Department; Brian Cecil — Cecil’s Farm — farming and agribusiness; Bo Ivey — Hilliard Lyons — financial advisor; Caryn Gabbard — Farm Credit — banking; Natalie Clatterbuck — DCPS school nurse — nursing and health care; Justin Clatterbuck — UPS driver; Scott Baumgardner — retired engineer from Marathon Pipeline; Olivia Kirby — Hair stylist, Savi Salon Suites
OPS students earn high scores at state concert festival
The Owensboro High School Symphonic Band was awarded straight distinguished on stage from all three judges after recently performing at the District 2 KMEA Concert Festival in Madisonville. Bands and students from across the district were awarded Distinguished Ratings during the competition.
The Owensboro Middle School-Owensboro Innovation Middle School 7-8 band was awarded straight distinguished on stage from all three judges and distinguished in sight-reading.
The OHS-Owensboro Innovation Academy Wind Ensemble was awarded straight distinguished on stage from all three judges and distinguished in sight-reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.