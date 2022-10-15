When The Thatch, a small shopping center at the corner of Sweeney and 18th streets, opened in November 1964, it held the types of stores found in most shopping centers.
There was Chumbley’s Carpetland, The Earle Men’s Store, Monfried Optical, S&H Green Stamp Redemption Center, Dr. Howell Morgan optometrist and Central Kentucky Mortgage Co.
But these days, The Thatch has a new distinction.
Every store in the center is owned by a woman.
And they say that makes it a small community where the owners help each other.
Samantha Raley, who owns Samantha’s Closet, says, “That’s very important. You don’t see it anywhere else. It’s a little community. We brainstorm ideas and share each other’s wins and losses.”
She’s celebrating her first anniversary in the center with sales from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 22.
“All the other stores will be having sales too,” Raley said. “And we’ll have craft vendors in the shopping center too.”
Shanice Carbon, who owns The Frozen Lounge, which features alcoholic slushies and shakes, said she will be having a masquerade party from 7 to 10 p.m. that night with a full jazz band.
Tickets are $40, which includes a drink and food.
“This would not be possible without the support we get from each other,” Carbon said. “We support each other, and we visit each other.”
Taylor Thurman, owner of Pixel Palace, a two-story selfie studio, said, “All of the owners at The Thatch have truly cultivated a supportive and inspiring environment for one another. I’m so thankful to be a part of the women-owned shopping center and truly appreciate the support from all of our amazing customers.”
Dorothy Carpenter owns Dorothy’s Accounting.
“I have been in business for six years on my own,” she said. “I moved to The Thatch in January this year. Finding out the shopping center is all women-owned is an amazing fact. The ladies here are a joy to be around, and I am so glad they are thriving. Moving into this office has really grown my business, and I am blessed to be here.”
Courtney James owns Moonbow Apothecary and Emporium.
“I’ve been here a year.” she said. “I do believe that women are literally creators. This is such a good community. I believe in the law of attraction and spirituality. There’s a lot of divine feminine energy here.”
Linda Buechlein, owner of Nine Circles Tattoos and Piercings, said, “I’ve been here a year. I was the first woman here.”
She said, “Having an all-woman center is very important to me. We get together a lot. We visit each other.”
That’s important, Buechlein said because “When I opened my first tattoo shop 20 years ago, few women were in the business. It’s important to have other women around.”
Amy Burgan, owner of The Art Lab, said, “I’ve been here since April. It was just by chance that it was all women-owned stores. But it’s a nice community.”
