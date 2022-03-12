Circumstances being what they are, there has been much ado about Women’s History Month this year.
I don’t have to recount the headlines or share posts from social media outlets to raise your awareness to the fact that women are standing out in unique ways these days.
Stemming from a small-town school event in California, Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture, and society.
Since 1987, the United States has held this observance annually throughout the month of March. While it may be about 200 years late, at least now we can say we’re getting somewhere.
It isn’t because there are millions of women who are angry or afraid (or both) in these anxious political and social times that we are just now starting to talk about women’s contributions to the world, either. No, it’s only that some of us are just now waking up to recognize how important this kind of thing is.
Some of us, yes. But not all of us.
Herein lies the problem.
In a recent study published in the journal Basic and Applied Social Psychology, research reveals a gap in how women and men think about female success, spotlighting the fact that women’s achievements make some men nervous.
In one of the research surveys, young, American, male college students reported an increase in anxiety when confronted with census data that underscored the ground women have covered over the past 50 years: data like college graduation rates being higher among women and the excelling of women over men in historically male professions.
Not only did many of the males surveyed indicate higher rates of stress and anxiety when confronted with such data, they also reported feeling a sense of stronger solidarity with other men, becoming protective of that gender sameness, as if some men feel threatened by the progress of women and need to ban together to keep warm amid the perceived danger.
Prior studies show that when males feel threatened, they tend to vigorously work together to protect their status.
Fearing that women have come too far too fast, might some men be hesitant to value female colleagues or to hire female employees?
And what of the women who do not recognize these research trends to be problematic?
Women who believe the fight has already been fought and won, and that progress is only a matter of time?
While it is unhelpful to think of gender-equality conversations as a “fight,” it is nonetheless vital that we engage passionately in them.
The reasons for that are a thousand-fold.
Most importantly, it is beneath us to judge as inferior any person, gender, race, ethnic group, religious community, or political entity. It is unfair, unjust, unholy, unkind, and unnecessary.
When we spend our days disparaging persons on the basis of circumstances, features, and identity markers with which they were born, what are we actually doing?
Are we criticizing people because they are different?
Are we threatened by their gifts and abilities?
Are we anxious that they will somehow exert power over what we believe we rightly control?
Are we afraid?
Why else would some men feel anxious and threatened by the progress women have made?
Throughout history — so much of which has been written by men — women have remained nameless, faceless, and silenced. Finally, women are standing up and speaking out and the world is being forced to listen and to reckon with centuries of mistreatment and neglect.
This could not be more important for our mothers, our sisters, our wives, and our daughters.
If we say that women are in any way less important than or are somehow not equal to men we lie to ourselves and threaten to alienate nearly one-half of the entire world population.
Why? In what way do we benefit from that?
And I know that there will be plenty of people using the contextually-specific, anachronistic gender assumptions inherent in the pastoral epistles of the New Testament to justify why men should exercise dominance, power, and control in their lordship over women, children, and the earth itself.
While biblical interpretation is a topic for another day, suffice to say that is a theologically irresponsible reading of an historic text whose inspiration by God is never a warrant for the dehumanization of women or a disregarding of the role women play in God’s story.
And let us not forget the umpteen times Jesus edifies, frees, and learns through the wisdom of women. A woman was the first to proclaim the gospel that “Jesus is risen!,” women funded his ministry, and his followers repeatedly reminded us that there is no longer male or female, because our true identity is in God.
As the father of daughters, I have the unfathomable privilege of sharing in the raising of four girls who are becoming brave, intelligent, resilient, and independent young women specifically because of the phenomenally powerful influence of my wife in their lives.
Together they know that there is nothing that can stand in their way of becoming themselves in a world that does not properly value their inherent worth, dignity, giftedness, and place.
I am watching as they learn how to navigate the unnecessarily dangerous waters of learning how to protect themselves at all times while striving to feel free to avail themselves of that which they are rightfully deserving: education, employment, wage-equality, healthcare, political representation, civil rights, human rights, and basic decency.
Women are not objects, neither are they a means to an end. And it costs absolutely nothing for every man to believe that women should be held in high regard, and honored for who they are.
We can never move forward if one-half of us is being held back.
Women, do not give up.
Keep speaking out and standing up.
Men, let’s do ourselves a favor: respect the women in your life.
Women are not asking for anything men do not already have.
And we would do well to remember, as it has been said, that every man needs a woman when his life begins to fall apart, because just like the game of chess, the queen protects the king.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.