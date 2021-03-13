In 1980, President Jimmy Carter proclaimed “Women’s History Week” in March to coincide with International Women’s Day (March 8).
Seven years later, Congress declared all of March to be “Women’s History Month.”
Since then, communities across the country have highlighted women’s contributions to history in increasingly creative ways throughout March.
However, as is the case with many well-intentioned ideas, “Women’s History Month” rather unintentionally reinforces the idea that when women do something, it should be called “women’s history,” and when men do something it is to be called “history.”
“Women’s History Month” allows schools, non-profits, businesses, and communities to feel as if they are including women in the long legacy of the making of history without actually doing anything permanent to update textbooks, pay scales, and state or national standards to become more inclusive of women as equal to men, ultimately undermining the very goals that reformers and historians were aiming to achieve with the designation to begin with.
The deep, albeit inadvertent limitations of our current approach to women’s history have become especially obvious in light of our passage through 2020, the year we marked the centennial of the 19th Amendment and witnessed record numbers of women running for and being elected to public office.
People may be familiar with the names of “famous women in history,” but they lack a deeper understanding of how women have shaped American history or what that history actually looks like from the perspective of women.
Women’s History Month was designed to bridge the chasm in our understanding of how our nation has come to be and what it looks like through the eyes of women, with the understanding that history always has social, political, and economic ramifications in the present moment.
Jimmy Carter declared in his proclamation that “understanding the true history of our country will help us to comprehend the need for full equality under the law for all our people.”
His words were a fitting endorsement of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Thankfully, Kentucky ratified that amendment in 1972, although 12 states have yet to do so (www.equalrightsamendment.org).
In the same way that many white Americans do not understand why proclaiming February to be Black History Month is so urgently critical, there are those who do not see the need or the good in proclaiming March to be Women’s History Month.
Oddly, not all of those who disagree with such are men.
However, I believe that in our community, we are seeing, from the roots of the grass in the fields of commerce, industry, healthcare, education, and non-profit organizations, an uprising of women who are quite literally writing the next chapter in our ongoing story.
Most specifically and beautifully, I am reminded of the intellect, energy, imagination, generosity, and love born within and flowing from the women of Impact100 Owensboro, and the young women (8th grade — graduating seniors) who comprise Impact100 Next Generation (NextGen).
This is year 16 of the original grant-giving initiative of the women who come together as Impact100 Owensboro. In its first 15 years, these women have awarded over $3.3 million to our area non-profit organizations.
How? Women join Impact100 by donating $1,000 for one year’s membership (or $500 for a half membership). Every dollar of those generous donations add up to become $100,000 grants that are then awarded to the non-profit organization whose purpose and goal and mission and need align with Impact vision that year.
In only its first four years, NextGen, has already awarded area non-profits $37,500, one $100 donation at a time.
NextGen’s mission is to cultivate a new generation of informed and passionate philanthropists and provide an opportunity for young women to become invested in the Impact100 Owensboro model of transforming lives in the Greater Owensboro area through high-impact and lifelong giving.
Even through a pandemic, both Impact100 and NextGen members rallied — through the use of social media, electronic video conferencing platforms, physically-distanced, masked, outdoor events, — and upheld their common belief in the hopeful vision that generosity transforms lives, and they did just that.
They transformed lives.
Not only the lives of those who benefit from the gifts given to area non-profits were transformed.
So, too, were the lives of these women and young ladies who are Impact100 and NextGen.
The reality is, women have always been transforming lives in all the ways that men have.
Only history has been told largely by men, who, generally speaking, have not fairly represented the role of women in the development of our species, culture, nation, or community.
Women’s history is history. And it is nothing less.
And the women of our community, specifically those of Impact100 and NextGen, continue to make, shape, and transform history the way they always have.
By giving of themselves relentlessly, selflessly, persistently, and without the need for anyone’s permission or validation but their own.
That we are just now noticing is our problem, and not that of women, who have always worked tirelessly to make of this old world, a new one.
They do not need a month of recognition to validate their lives and their work and their history, which is our history.
We do.
We need to recognize that without women, we are literally nothing.
And because of them, anything — everything — is possible.
(Impact100 and NextGen’s membership drive ends March 31. Please join, by visiting impact100owensboro.org.)
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll
