Last year, Wonder Whip owner Seth Woodward wanted to help raise funds for a local charitable organization, so he decided to dedicate one day’s sales to the Goodfellows Club.
“We are familiar with Goodfellows, and know they do good work,” Woodward said.
“We were lucky we were able to stay fully operational” during the pandemic, Woodward said of the restaurant on Kentucky 144. “We thought it would be nice to give back to the community.”
The event was a large success. By the end of the day, the restaurant, at 2434 Kentucky 144, has raised $8,300 to help Goodfellows in its mission.
“Last year, it was absolutely nuts,” Woodward said. “We had a line down the highway a block long with people wanting to get in.”
On Wednesday, Wonder Whip will again give 100% of its sales to Goodfellows.
“You really couldn’t do much better than 100%,” Woodward said.
In addition, the restaurant will be selling hoodies and gift certificates, with the first $1,500 of both hoodie and gift certificate sales going to Goodfellows. Woodward said hoodies and gift certificates will be sold at picnic tables, so people won’t have to wait in the food line to make a purchase.
“This is a way to contribute” quickly, Woodward said. Hoodies are $35. Donation buckets will also be available, for folks who want to contribute a bit more for Goodfellows.
Wonder Whip won’t be taking phone orders Wednesday. It will only take orders from people who come to the restaurant. That will allow the staff to focus on the customers right in front of them.
“I know when I got to the restaurant that morning (last year), the phone was ringing off the hook,” Woodward said.
Goodfellows will make use of every dollar it receives. One hundred percent of all donations to Goodfellows does directly to helping city and county school children in need, providing them with new clothes, coats, shoes and even emergency dental care.
Woodward said the restaurant’s staff worked hard to make last year’s fundraiser successful, and he thanked the diners who came out to support Goodfellows.
“The reason it was successful last year is because the community turned out to support it,” Woodward said. “I want to give credit to the staff ... this gives them a opportunity to participate as well, and go home knowing they did their duty to support a worthy cause.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
For donations to appear in the Roll Call before or on Christmas Day, they must be submitted to the newspaper office no later than 9 a.m. Thursday, December 23.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 21, 2021
Previously reported … $72,357.44
Kiwanis Club of Owensboro … $2,310
Owensboro Public Schools Soup Day and Door Decoration contest … $1,347
Linda and Al Yager … $500
Owensboro Innovation Campus Soup Day … $327
In memory of Melissa Belle Baber by the Hager Preschool staff … $300
In loving memory of my husband, Alan Englehart by Becky, Andy and Kelly … $300
Sherri Heckel … $300
Gary Braswell … $250
Dr. and Mrs. David L. Medley … $200
Nick and Missy Burlew … $200
In memory of Hugh Hale, a fan of Goodfellows by Wanda Hale … $200
Ed and Evolyn Allen … $200
David Marksberry … $200
In memory of Jim Lambert by Judy Lambert and family … $150
Anonymous … $150
Margaret Wilson … $150
Markley Freer … $100
In memory of Nancy Sue Proctor by Wayne Neeley, Sr. … $100
Goodfellows Club Clothe a Child, In loving memory of Eppie Rosner by Dottie and Pam Spencer … $100
Roger Comor … $100
In loving memory of Carma Eaton by Hugh I. Eaton and children … $100
In memory of my parents; Albert Ignatius and Mary Lois Knott, my sister, Martha O’Bryan Froehlich, and by brother Billy Knott by Jim Knott … $100
Jim Tony Fulkerson … $100
From Scarlett to her teacher, Mrs. Robbins … $50
From Scarlett to her teacher Mrs. Hall .. $50
Agustin Munoz … $50
In memory of Jerry Alexander by Anne .. $50
In loving memory of Joyce Hanberry Faith by Patricia Seathers and Robin Potter … $50
In memory of Eric Dean Emerson by David and Mary Ruth Emerson … $50
Suzette Austin … $40
In memory of Marsha Alexander Ballard by Anne … $25
In honor of Betty Jagoe by Anne … $25
In memory of my parents, Mr. and Mrs. James O. Beane and my son, James Walter Robertson by Linda Jones … $25
Total as of December 21, 2021 … $80,556.44
Correction: A listing in the December 16, Roll Call should have read: In memory of Marvin D. and Martha J. Breeze, and George W. and Lorraine C. Holder by Tom and Donna Holder … $100
