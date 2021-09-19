The Great American Cookie Co. was in Towne Square Mall from 1989 until August.
Earlier this month, the renamed Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery moved into a 1,700-square-foot store in The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica — the old Texas Gas property.
That’s about three times the space the store had at the mall.
“The mall was great,” owner Scott Higdon said last week. “But when we got the opportunity to add ice cream, there wasn’t enough room.”
The addition of ice cream was a good move, he said.
“Our shakes are the best I’ve ever tasted,” Higdon said. “It’s our ice cream and our mix. It’s rich and good.”
Natalie Holland, the general manager, has been with the store for four years.
“The new concept is really exciting and we’re seeing a lot more traffic,” she said. “I went to Dallas, Georgia, to learn to make the ice cream. It’s 14% butterfat. That’s more than any other place in town. It has a more rich flavor.”
Ice cream with between 14% and 16% butterfat is classified as “super-premium.”
Holland said the store offers ice cream cakes.
“We can customize them with 24- to 48-hour notice,” she said.
Ice cream is also sold in cones, shakes, sundaes, pints and quarts.
Of all the flavors, Holland said, “Birthday Cake ice cream is my favorite. It’s made with yellow cake mix.”
Double Doozies are ice cream sandwiches with cookies on top and bottom.
And Holland said, “We have dairy-free sorbets for people who are lactose intolerant.”
But cookies are still selling well, she said.
The stores brand themselves as “Home of the Original Cookie Cake.”
“We still sell plenty of cookie cakes,” Holland said.
Store hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The chain added ice cream in May 2020.
The announcement said, “The strategy brings the iconic concepts together in one delicious destination — a wonderland for those who crave fresh-baked cookies and homemade ice cream.”
The International Dairy Foods Association says the average American “consumes approximately 23 pounds of ice cream and related frozen desserts per year.”
The website cookie-elf.com says Americans consume more than two billion cookies a year and the average American eats 35,000 cookies in a lifetime.
Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery hopes to satisfy both appetites.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
